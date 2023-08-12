Record flood hits Ctg







According to Chattogram district administration, crops and businesses have suffered a loss of Tk 135.15 crore. The sources said Chandanaish, Satkania and Lohagara upazilas of south district are the worst flood affected areas.



These areas were virtually under water for three days since Monday night that had continued till Wednesday. The power was cut off for a week. Traffic was stopped on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway as the roads went underwater following days of rainfall. Although traffic resumed on the highway on Thursday morning, power has not yet been restored in many areas.

Meanwhile, the bodies of many people who went missing surfaced as the water started receding on Wednesday.



A total of 16 people died in five upazilas of Chattogram till Friday, district office said. Of them, seven died in Satkania, four in Lohagara, two in Chandanaish, one each in Banshkhali, in Rauzan and in Chattogram city while three of them are still missing.



Among the flood-affected areas, Satkania, Lohagara and Chandanaish upazilas have been without power for a week. The residents there faced many problems, including the shortage of drinking water.



