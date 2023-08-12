TIB for formation of national green-skills strategy for youths







"To ensure youth participation in building a sustainable Bangladesh, youths must be equipped with "green-skills" especially to ensure employment in a competitive labour market," said a TIB release on Friday.



On the eve of the International Youth Day 2023, which will be observed worldwide on Saturday, the organization came up with an eight-point recommendation to impart the young workforce with "green-skills" in line with the demand of the now-a-days and ensure scopes of employment for them as one-fifth of the country's population is youths.

The recommendations include formulation of a specific "National Green-Skill Strategy" engaging the relevant stakeholders and experts and adoption and implementation of short-, medium- and long-term action plans with priorities; and bringing changes in the education system incorporating renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, eco-friendly urban planning in it as well as enhancing teachers' skills.



The recommendations also include imparting the youth folks with career-oriented and technical education as well as green-skills as per the demand of the international labour market; taking special measures to ensure special stimulation for insolvent and female students, disabled, tribal and disadvantaged communities to equip them with green-skills and vocational education; putting emphasis on green education and technical education alongside providing fund allocation to the education sector as per the recommendation of the United Nations. �UNB



Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has stressed the need for a 'national green-skills strategy' to ensure youth participation in building sustainable Bangladesh."To ensure youth participation in building a sustainable Bangladesh, youths must be equipped with "green-skills" especially to ensure employment in a competitive labour market," said a TIB release on Friday.On the eve of the International Youth Day 2023, which will be observed worldwide on Saturday, the organization came up with an eight-point recommendation to impart the young workforce with "green-skills" in line with the demand of the now-a-days and ensure scopes of employment for them as one-fifth of the country's population is youths.The recommendations include formulation of a specific "National Green-Skill Strategy" engaging the relevant stakeholders and experts and adoption and implementation of short-, medium- and long-term action plans with priorities; and bringing changes in the education system incorporating renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, eco-friendly urban planning in it as well as enhancing teachers' skills.The recommendations also include imparting the youth folks with career-oriented and technical education as well as green-skills as per the demand of the international labour market; taking special measures to ensure special stimulation for insolvent and female students, disabled, tribal and disadvantaged communities to equip them with green-skills and vocational education; putting emphasis on green education and technical education alongside providing fund allocation to the education sector as per the recommendation of the United Nations. �UNB