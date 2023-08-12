Drug-resistance in tuberculosis cases on rise







However, Bangladesh still has a long way to go in achieving their TB targets. The country continues to be on the list of high-TB burden countries, with an added challenge of high burden of drug-resistant TB.



Drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) is a form of antimicrobial resistance that is difficult and costly to treat. It is caused by TB bacteria that are resistant to one or more of the preferred TB medications, which leads to less treatment options and increased deaths. In 2021, out of the 375,000 estimated TB cases in Bangladesh, 4,500 were DR-TB cases. DR-TB patients are more vulnerable to high risk of mortality.

According to experts the key reasons behind the rising incidence of drug-resistant TB are misuse or mismanagement of TB drugs including patients being irregular with TB medication or not completing full course of treatment, taking wrong regimen, wrong dose or having medicines for the wrong length of time, and taking inferior quality drugs.



Those who develop TB disease again even after being treated for the disease in the past and those coming from regions where DR-TB prevalence is high, like Bangladesh, are more likely to be resistant to TB drugs. Moreover, a person can contract drug-resistant TB from close contacts with persons already infected with DR-TB bacilli, said DrBiplobPalit, Divisional TB Expert of Chattogram.



TB treatment courses are generally for a long duration, especially for DR-TB - the conventional treatment of which used to range from 20-24 months, and included painful injections. Reduction of conventional, lengthy drug resistant regimens have been a major breakthrough for treatment and management of DR-TB patients.



Currently, Bangladesh is rolling out a new treatment regimen where the duration of treatment ranges from 9-11 months, and is completely oral (without injections). Despite this advancement, 9 months is still relatively long and additionally, the medicines also have some side effects. All of this leads to patients not adhering properly to prescribed treatment, dropping out in between and not completing full treatment course.



Data from the Chest Disease Hospital in Chattogram said that, the average death rate from the past five years among DR-TB patients is around 10%. Many of the senior DR-TB patients have previous health complications, and are at higher risk of death. Apart from that, children and HIV positive patients are also at high risk of DR-TB complications, including increased risk of mortality, said Dr Shawon Barua, Medical Officer of the icddr,b-led USAID's Alliance for Combating TB in Bangladesh Activity.



With anti-microbial resistance on the rise in Bangladesh and globally, the increasing burden of DR-TB is fast becoming a growing public health concern. Currently the DR-TB detection rate is around 30% and treatment success rate of DR-TB is over 70% in Bangladesh, both of which rates can be improved with a multispectral approach and collaborative efforts from international, government, non-government and local partners.



Initiatives should be taken to ensure early diagnosis, and treatment initiation, adherence and completion by all TB patients, especially those diagnosed with DR-TB. Furthermore, emphasis should be given on raising awareness at all levels about DR-TB and the importance of treatment adherence, and ensuring stringent market regulation regarding inferior quality drugs.



Director of Chattogram Divisional Health Office, Dr Mohiuddin states that lack of community knowledge, inadequate human resources, insufficient contact investigation, limited testing facilities and financial constraints are key reasons behind missed diagnoses of DR-TB cases in Bangladesh.



For successful DR-TB control and reduced mortality, it is pertinent to increase case detection, bring all those diagnosed under treatment and ensure treatment completion, he added.



