Fugitive life-term convict held in Sylhet

SYLHET, Aug 11: Golapganj police arrested a fugitive convict who was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case 33 years ago.On secret information, Golapganj Model Police Station conducted a raid in Kargaon area and arrested him on Thursday night. The convict is Masuk Mia, son of Charan Mia, resident of Kargao village of Lakshnaband union of the upazila.He is convicted in the sensational Abdus Salam murder case. Abdus Salam was son of Hashan Ali, resident of the same village.Assistant Superintendent of Police (Media Focal Point Officer) of Sylhet District, Samrat Talukdar said that due to a land dispute, Abdus Salam was brutally killed by stabbing with a sharp knife on his way to Kargaon from Purkayastha market of Golapganj district in 1990.The victim's family filed a murder case on April 13, 1990 at the Model Police Station.