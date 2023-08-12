Video
Home City News

2 Kushtia dist jail inmates die of cardiac arrest

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Our Correspondent

KUSHTIA, Aug 11: Two convicted inmates of Kushtia District Jail have died while undergoing treatment at a hospital within the span of five hours, jail authorities said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Ajmal Pramanik, 60, son of Khalil Pramanik of Islampur village in Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia, and Abul Kalam, 40, son of Abdur Razzak of Thanapara area of Kushtia city.

Ajmal Pramanik died at 1:10am while Abul Kalam died around 6:30 am on Friday.
 
Kushtia District Jail Superintendent Abdul Bareque said the two died of cardiac arrest.

Ajmal was serving a 30-year jail term in a murder case. He had been in custody for almost a year. Meanwhile, Abul Kalam was sentenced to three months in jail in a drug case by a mobile court.

According to jail and hospital sources, Ajmal was taken to Kushtia General Hospital from the jail after he suddenly fell ill on Thursday night. He died around 1:10 am while undergoing treatment there.

Meanwhile, Abul Kalam was taken to the hospital after he suddenly fell ill in the early hours of Friday. He died around 6:30 am while undergoing treatment.  

Tapas Kumar Sarkar, resident medical officer of Kushtia General Hospital, confirmed the matter to UNB.

The Jail Super said the bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their families after completing the post-mortem at Kushtia General Hospital.    �UNB



