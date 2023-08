Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)'s detective branch in a drive on Thursday arrested two alleged drug peddlers from the city's Jatrabari area and recovered 100 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) from their possession.



The arrested were Md Abdul Majid and Md Kalu Mia. Being informed that some people in a covered-van were staying in front of Dania College at Shanir Akhra under Jatrabari thana. �BSS