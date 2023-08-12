Ramsagor Express going to be re-launched on Aug 29





GAIBANDHA, AUG 11: Ramsagor Express Train is going to be re-launched on August 29.According to sources, the express, which was introduced in 2010, will leave Bonarpara rail junction at 6.30am and reach Dinajpur station at 11.40 while it will depart Dinajpur at 3.50 pm and return Bonarpara at 9.15pm.As the train would go to Dinajpur via Gaibandha, Kaunia and Rangpur in the morning, it had become more popular to the people of Gaibandha, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Rangpur districts particularly the office staff very shortly.But, the rail authorities suddenly cancelled the movement of the train on August 24, 2012 without any notice. Since then, the people particularly the middle and fixed income group ones had been suffering a lot for want of the train in the route.Apart from this, growers and traders are also facing problem to transport their produced agro-crops including vegetables and other perishable goods from the rural areas to the markets of district headquarters like Gaibandha and Rangpur for canceling the movement of the train.Due to this situation, common people and growers including business community are to count extra money for travelling to the places and respective destinations by bus and other motorized vehicles like CNG-run auto-rickshaws.After electing as a lawmaker from Gaibandha-5 constituency (Fulchhari-Saghata upazila), Mahmud Hasan Ripon was demanding to resume the train on the route in public interest.Accordingly, the train is scheduled to be re-launched on the route on August 29. Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan is expected to the re-launching activity of the train in Bonarpara station on August 29 as the chief guest.Talking to the BSS, Mahmud Hasan Ripon said it was one of my election pledges. For fulfilling the demand, he also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the concerned authorities.He also sought whole-hearted cooperation of all people to help for moving the train on the route smoothly. �UNB]