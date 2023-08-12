Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 August, 2023, 12:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Ramsagor Express going to be re-launched on Aug 29

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

GAIBANDHA, AUG 11: Ramsagor Express Train is going to be re-launched on August 29.
According to sources, the express, which was introduced in 2010, will leave Bonarpara rail junction at 6.30am and reach Dinajpur station at 11.40 while it will depart Dinajpur at 3.50 pm and return Bonarpara at 9.15pm.

As the train would go to Dinajpur via Gaibandha, Kaunia and Rangpur in the morning, it had become more popular to the people of Gaibandha, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Rangpur districts particularly the office staff very shortly.
But, the rail authorities suddenly cancelled the movement of the train on August 24, 2012 without any notice. Since then, the people particularly the middle and fixed income group ones had been suffering a lot for want of the train in the route.

Apart from this, growers and traders are also facing problem to transport their produced agro-crops including vegetables and other perishable goods from the rural areas to the markets of district headquarters like Gaibandha and Rangpur for canceling the movement of the train.

Due to this situation, common people and growers including business community are to count extra money for travelling to the places and respective destinations by bus and other motorized vehicles like CNG-run auto-rickshaws.

After electing as a lawmaker from Gaibandha-5 constituency (Fulchhari-Saghata upazila), Mahmud Hasan Ripon was demanding to resume the train on the route in public interest.

Accordingly, the train is scheduled to be re-launched on the route on August 29. Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan is expected to the re-launching activity of the train in Bonarpara station on August 29 as the chief guest.
 
Talking to the BSS, Mahmud Hasan Ripon said it was one of my election pledges. For fulfilling the demand, he also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the concerned authorities.

He also sought whole-hearted cooperation of all people to help for moving the train on the route smoothly.     �UNB]


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 Kushtia dist jail inmates die of cardiac arrest
BNP on brink of collapse due to its aversion to polls: Hasan
100kg hemp recovered in city
Ramsagor Express going to be re-launched on Aug 29
Youth beaten dead on suspicion of theft in Kushtia
Covid: 20 more cases recorded
WaterAid unveils 5-year CPS in city
‘Media has key role to play in upcoming election in BD’


Latest News
15,600 houses damaged, people returning home from shelters
Bodies of twins found in Shahbagh
Hawaii starts probe into wildfire handling, as toll hits 67
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
Niger coup supporters protest West African military force
Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain, AP source says
'China, Russia, Iran engaged in foreign interference in New Zealand'
Youth beaten dead on suspicion of theft in Kushtia
Global Covid cases up 80% as new subvariant rises
Most Read News
Dengue outbreak surging
Sixty people held in city anti-narcotics drives
Lighten children’s schoolbags
Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup
Another female doctor dies of dengue
BNP begins mass processions
Ten injured as 2 buses collide in Rangpur
Modi govt wins no-confidence vote over Manipur
Maize farmers repay 100pc loan taken for farming
BNP, like-minded parties to bring out mass processions, AL' peace rally in city today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft