Saturday, 12 August, 2023, 12:08 PM
Youth beaten dead on suspicion of theft in Kushtia

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

KUSHTIA, Aug 11: A 21-year-old youth was lynched to death by a mob over an allegation of theft in Bheramara upazila of Kushtia on Thursday night.

The deceased Akram Shah was son of Lalon Shah of Masjidpara village under Jhunidah union of the upazila.

Police and locals said a theft occurred at the house of late freedom fighter Headayet Ali at Khandakerpara last Monday night.

On suspicion, eight to ten people picked Akram up from his house on Thursday noon and tied him with a tree of Hedayet Ali and gave a thrashing for around two hours, they said.

At one stage, the victim became unconscious and suffered from bleeding from nose and mouth, they narrated.

Later, he was handed over to one of his relatives who took him to his (Akram) house. The youth succumbed to his injuries at home around 11pm.

The victim's paternal uncle Bisharat Ali Shah alleged that his nephew was beaten to death by some locals suspecting him as a thief, but actually he was not involved with it.    �UNB


