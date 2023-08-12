Video
Covid: 20 more cases recorded

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

Bangladesh has recorded 20 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,044,957.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,475 over a 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

As many as 1,066 samples were tested across the country for a positivity rate of 1.88 per cent.

Dhaka logged all 20 of the cases among the eight divisions, with 57.

Another 48 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,012,024.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.39 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.44 per cent.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. �bdnews24.com


