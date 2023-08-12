WaterAid unveils 5-year CPS in city







CPS was unveiled at a programme on Wednesday at a city hotel.



Among others, Alexandra Berg von Linde, Ambassador of Sweden, Emdadul Hoq Chowdhury, Joint Secretary of Local Government Division, Dr Ainun Nishat, Water and Climate Change Expert and Professor Emeritus of BRAC University; Dr Khairul Islam, Regional Director (South Asia) of WaterAid; and Ms Hasin Jahan, Country Director of WaterAid Bangladesh - along with representatives from different government agencies, development partners, international and multilateral agencies, civil society organisations, private sector organisations, and media attended the programme, a press release said.

Organisers said that Bangladesh made impressive strides to improve access to WASH services over the past few decades.



However, the country still has a long way to go as a significant percentage of the population has to be brought under safely managed WASH services to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6.



Being the 7th most climate vulnerable country in the globe, the progress of WASH is now threatened by the climate change impacts.



Hence, throughout the next five years, WaterAid aims to bring contextualised and resilient WASH technologies and approaches while strengthening the links between citizens and key decision-makers.



WaterAid remains open to collaborate with WASH sector actors, development partners, service providers including private sector, to achieve climate resilient and universal WASH access in Bangladesh.



Swedish Ambassador Alexander Berg von Linde congratulated WaterAid Bangladesh, saying, "We have been working with WaterAid for the past few years to ensure safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) for low-income communities. WaterAid's role in providing accessible and sustainable WASH services for all is truly commendable".



She also invited WaterAid to share their work experience with others in order to ensure long-term and sustainable services for the low-income people of the society.



LGD Joint Secretary Emdadul Hoq Chowdhury appreciated the active role of WaterAid in formulating, revising and updating the important policies and strategies related to the WASH sector, and urged to contribute to the development of the sector by continuing to cooperate with the Local Government and other concerned entities in the future.



He said, "As a partner to the government, WaterAid Bangladesh is not only helping to make or amend policies to ensure safe water, sanitation and hygiene facilities (WASH), but also assisting in the implementation of these policies at ground levels".



