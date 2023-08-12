‘Media has key role to play in upcoming election in BD’







"If there is no right information in the information space, the space will be filled up by disinformation," he said while speaking at a policy café titled 'Role of Media in Democracy' on Thursday.



BIPSS, in collaboration with USAID, IFES, and CEPPS, organised the policy café.

Ayesha Kabir, Head of English Web at Prothom Alo, and Shahriar Feroze, editorial chief of The Daily Observer, shared invaluable insights on the vital role of media in shaping democratic discourse.



Muniruzzaman moderated discussions, fostering an engaging exchange.



The event emphasised the integral role of media in the democratic process, particularly as Bangladesh approaches a pivotal election. The collaborative effort underscores a commitment to promoting informed democratic engagement.



Muniruzzaman stated the importance of media in a democratic society, especially in the case of Bangladesh where the national election is not far away, the media will play a major role.



In such circumstances, overcoming the challenges of the freedom of media in the democratic society is a significant issue.



Ayesha asserted that in a country where the opposition is not very strong, the media plays a very important role to get the voice of the people heard.



In the context of Bangladesh, she said, an active role of media is necessary but often it faces obstacles by political entities, corporate, or even by the foreign entities which must be avoided to ensure a vibrant democratic society.



According to Shahriar, the media is supposed to ensure the meaningful participation of the people in democracy. �UNB



