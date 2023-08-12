No letup in dengue menace







The 24-hour period till Thursday morning witnessed a staggering rise in new dengue cases, bringing the cumulative infection count to over 78,028 cases since January. Shockingly, the death toll had also climbed by 12 during the period, reaching a grim total of 364. These statistics, reported by the Directorate General of Health Services, underscored the urgency for immediate and targeted actions to contain the outbreak's rising trajectory.



Although the majority of new cases-1,862 to be precise-have been reported outside Dhaka, the capital city has not been immune to the outbreak's impact, with seven of the latest deaths occurring within its vicinity. Hospitals throughout the country are swelling with 9,790 dengue patients, with a notable 5,330 cases registered outside Dhaka.

Comparing this year's outbreak to previous years reveals the gravity of the situation. The current dengue outbreak has exceeded the toll of both 2022 and 2019, previously considered the most severe years for dengue in recent history. In 2022, over 62,382 cases were reported with 281 deaths, marking the highest recorded death toll since data collection for this disease began in the 1960s. The year 2019 witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalizations and 179 deaths.



A recent government-funded survey, conducted in preparation for the monsoon season, unveiled a troubling increase in Aedes aegypti mosquitoes-the primary carriers of the dengue virus-in Dhaka city. This rise in mosquito population has greatly contributed to the widespread transmission of the disease, resulting in the worst outbreak in the past five years.



Dengue-related fatalities have been predominantly linked to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome. Health experts have pointed to the emergence of new variants of the virus previously unseen in Bangladesh as a significant factor contributing to the severity of the outbreak. This suggests the virus is evolving, necessitating a dynamic and adaptable approach to its containment.



Addressing the current dengue crisis demands a multi-pronged strategy. Effective mosquito control, public awareness campaigns, and timely medical interventions are crucial components. Additionally, close collaboration between government bodies, healthcare providers, and communities is essential to ensuring a comprehensive and coordinated response to the outbreak.



