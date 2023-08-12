Incorporate arts in education for cognitive growth







Education is meant to be a pathway to conscious growth, fostering well-rounded individuals. However, it appears that the arts have taken a backseat, often treated merely as extracurricular activities.



Our current educational framework places immense emphasis on exams, grades, and academic achievements, which leaves little room for students to explore and engage in creative pursuits. Parents, understandably concerned about their children's academic progress, tend to prioritize core subjects, inadvertently contributing to the neglect of artistic endeavours.

Art, in its myriad forms - music, sculpting, dancing, drawing, and poetry - is not just an extracurricular indulgence; it is a vital component of holistic mental development. Art nurtures creativity, imagination, and critical thinking. It cultivates self-expression, emotional intelligence, and the ability to perceive the world from different perspectives.



I implore our educational institutions to reconsider the current emphasis on academic achievements alone. Instead, I urge them to embrace a more holistic approach that recognizes the importance of arts in nurturing the minds of our future generations. By incorporating arts into the core curriculum, we can provide students with the opportunity to explore their creative potential and develop skills that will serve them well throughout their lives.



Adnan Anan Sikder

Student, Department of CSE, East West University



