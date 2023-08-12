

We need to build flood-resistant infrastructures



Crop loss, soil erosion, and an increase in flood danger owing to heavy rains are all potential consequences of heavy precipitation, which can lead to injuries, drownings, and other flooding-related health problems. Furthermore, runoff from precipitation can degrade water quality because pollutants deposited on land wash into bodies of water. Heavy precipitation does not necessarily indicate that the total amount of precipitation at a site has increased; it just indicates that precipitation is occurring in more intense bursts. variations in precipitation intensity, when combined with variations in the interval between precipitation episodes, can contribute to changes in overall precipitation totals.



Water is necessary for living, but it also has the potential to destroy whatever is in its path in Bangladesh. The monsoon season sends significant rain to the country for months at a time. In reality, about 80% of Bangladesh's annual rainfall will fall between June and October, and by the end of the monsoon season, nearly one-third of the country will be underwater. When this occurs, the places can only be reached by boat, dwellings are devastated, and crops and livestock are destroyed.

Recently, a number of districts in Bangladesh, such as Cox's Bazar, Chittagong, Dhaka, and several other areas, have been grappling with incessant heavy rainfall, resulting in severe flooding that has had a significant impact on the local population. The heavy rainfall in these regions has led to overflowing rivers and water bodies, inundating vast areas of land and disrupting the daily lives of the residents. Floodwaters have submerged homes, roads, and agricultural fields, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and livelihoods. The affected people are facing numerous challenges, including displacement from their homes, scarcity of clean drinking water, limited access to healthcare and basic amenities, and potential loss of crops and livestock.



The persistent and unrelenting rainfall has sparked a series of waterlogging issues in Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh. The prolonged downpours have overwhelmed the city's drainage systems and infrastructure, leading to the accumulation of water in various areas and causing significant inconveniences for residents and commuters. As the rainwater struggles to find an outlet, roads, and streets have turned into waterlogged zones, impeding vehicular movement and disrupting daily routines. Pedestrians face challenges navigating through flooded sidewalks, while motorists contend with reduced visibility and the risk of getting stranded in the submerged thoroughfares. Public transportation services have been hampered, exacerbating the difficulties faced by those trying to reach their destinations.



The waterlogging phenomenon has also had detrimental effects on businesses and local economies. Commercial establishments located in low-lying areas may have experienced damage to their premises and inventory due to the rising waters. Furthermore, the stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes and other pests, posing health risks to the population. City authorities and relevant agencies are working to alleviate the waterlogging situation by deploying pumps and other drainage equipment to remove excess water. However, the recurring nature of heavy rainfall in Dhaka underscores the need for more comprehensive and sustainable solutions. Improved urban planning, enhanced drainage systems, and investments in flood-resistant infrastructure are vital steps toward mitigating the impacts of continuous rain and minimizing the associated challenges.



Addressing the issue of waterlogging requires a multi-pronged approach that involves both short-term emergency responses and long-term strategic measures. Public awareness campaigns about responsible waste disposal and the importance of maintaining clear drainage pathways can contribute to preventing future instances of waterlogging. Ultimately, the goal is to create a more resilient urban environment that can better cope with the effects of prolonged and intense rainfall, ensuring the well-being and comfort of Dhaka's residents even in the face of adverse weather conditions.



Moreover, flooding has also highlighted the need for long-term solutions to mitigate the impact of such natural disasters. Improved drainage systems, flood-resistant infrastructure, and better urban planning are some of the measures that could help minimize the devastation caused by heavy rainfall and flooding in the future. Additionally, raising awareness about disaster preparedness and implementing early warning systems can play a crucial role in reducing the loss of life and property during such events.



Hence, the recent spate of heavy rainfall and resultant flooding across districts has presented formidable challenges for the communities residing there. As these regions grapple with the aftermath of these natural disasters, concerted endeavors are being undertaken to offer swift relief and assistance to those affected. Simultaneously, there is a growing recognition of the imperative need to adopt preemptive strategies in order to effectively confront the recurrent menace of intense rains and flooding in this region.



Immediate relief measures encompass the deployment of rescue operations, the establishment of temporary shelters, and the provision of essential supplies such as food, clean water, and medical aid to the affected populace. These efforts aim to alleviate the immediate hardships endured by individuals displaced and impacted by the flooding. However, it is becoming increasingly apparent that relying solely on reactive measures is insufficient to contend with the repeated occurrence of such calamities. As a result, a broader vision is emerging-one that emphasizes proactive initiatives and comprehensive interventions.



Collectively, the challenges posed by heavy rainfall and flooding are prompting a paradigm shift in how these issues are addressed. By combining immediate relief actions with a focus on sustainable development, Bangladesh is endeavoring to create a safer and more resilient environment for its citizens. This multifaceted approach underscores the nation's commitment to confronting the multifarious challenges posed by the unpredictable forces of nature and securing a more promising future for its vulnerable communities.



The writer is a Research Assistant, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University



The term "heavy precipitation" refers to situations in which the amount of rain or snow received in a location significantly surpasses what is normal. The definition of a period of heavy precipitation varies depending on location and season. Climate change has the potential to alter the intensity and frequency of precipitation. Warmer oceans cause more water to evaporate into the atmosphere. More moisture-laden air can produce more intense precipitation, such as heavier rain and snow storms, as it flows over land or converges into a storm system.Crop loss, soil erosion, and an increase in flood danger owing to heavy rains are all potential consequences of heavy precipitation, which can lead to injuries, drownings, and other flooding-related health problems. Furthermore, runoff from precipitation can degrade water quality because pollutants deposited on land wash into bodies of water. Heavy precipitation does not necessarily indicate that the total amount of precipitation at a site has increased; it just indicates that precipitation is occurring in more intense bursts. variations in precipitation intensity, when combined with variations in the interval between precipitation episodes, can contribute to changes in overall precipitation totals.Water is necessary for living, but it also has the potential to destroy whatever is in its path in Bangladesh. The monsoon season sends significant rain to the country for months at a time. In reality, about 80% of Bangladesh's annual rainfall will fall between June and October, and by the end of the monsoon season, nearly one-third of the country will be underwater. When this occurs, the places can only be reached by boat, dwellings are devastated, and crops and livestock are destroyed.Recently, a number of districts in Bangladesh, such as Cox's Bazar, Chittagong, Dhaka, and several other areas, have been grappling with incessant heavy rainfall, resulting in severe flooding that has had a significant impact on the local population. The heavy rainfall in these regions has led to overflowing rivers and water bodies, inundating vast areas of land and disrupting the daily lives of the residents. Floodwaters have submerged homes, roads, and agricultural fields, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and livelihoods. The affected people are facing numerous challenges, including displacement from their homes, scarcity of clean drinking water, limited access to healthcare and basic amenities, and potential loss of crops and livestock.The persistent and unrelenting rainfall has sparked a series of waterlogging issues in Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh. The prolonged downpours have overwhelmed the city's drainage systems and infrastructure, leading to the accumulation of water in various areas and causing significant inconveniences for residents and commuters. As the rainwater struggles to find an outlet, roads, and streets have turned into waterlogged zones, impeding vehicular movement and disrupting daily routines. Pedestrians face challenges navigating through flooded sidewalks, while motorists contend with reduced visibility and the risk of getting stranded in the submerged thoroughfares. Public transportation services have been hampered, exacerbating the difficulties faced by those trying to reach their destinations.The waterlogging phenomenon has also had detrimental effects on businesses and local economies. Commercial establishments located in low-lying areas may have experienced damage to their premises and inventory due to the rising waters. Furthermore, the stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes and other pests, posing health risks to the population. City authorities and relevant agencies are working to alleviate the waterlogging situation by deploying pumps and other drainage equipment to remove excess water. However, the recurring nature of heavy rainfall in Dhaka underscores the need for more comprehensive and sustainable solutions. Improved urban planning, enhanced drainage systems, and investments in flood-resistant infrastructure are vital steps toward mitigating the impacts of continuous rain and minimizing the associated challenges.Addressing the issue of waterlogging requires a multi-pronged approach that involves both short-term emergency responses and long-term strategic measures. Public awareness campaigns about responsible waste disposal and the importance of maintaining clear drainage pathways can contribute to preventing future instances of waterlogging. Ultimately, the goal is to create a more resilient urban environment that can better cope with the effects of prolonged and intense rainfall, ensuring the well-being and comfort of Dhaka's residents even in the face of adverse weather conditions.Moreover, flooding has also highlighted the need for long-term solutions to mitigate the impact of such natural disasters. Improved drainage systems, flood-resistant infrastructure, and better urban planning are some of the measures that could help minimize the devastation caused by heavy rainfall and flooding in the future. Additionally, raising awareness about disaster preparedness and implementing early warning systems can play a crucial role in reducing the loss of life and property during such events.Hence, the recent spate of heavy rainfall and resultant flooding across districts has presented formidable challenges for the communities residing there. As these regions grapple with the aftermath of these natural disasters, concerted endeavors are being undertaken to offer swift relief and assistance to those affected. Simultaneously, there is a growing recognition of the imperative need to adopt preemptive strategies in order to effectively confront the recurrent menace of intense rains and flooding in this region.Immediate relief measures encompass the deployment of rescue operations, the establishment of temporary shelters, and the provision of essential supplies such as food, clean water, and medical aid to the affected populace. These efforts aim to alleviate the immediate hardships endured by individuals displaced and impacted by the flooding. However, it is becoming increasingly apparent that relying solely on reactive measures is insufficient to contend with the repeated occurrence of such calamities. As a result, a broader vision is emerging-one that emphasizes proactive initiatives and comprehensive interventions.Collectively, the challenges posed by heavy rainfall and flooding are prompting a paradigm shift in how these issues are addressed. By combining immediate relief actions with a focus on sustainable development, Bangladesh is endeavoring to create a safer and more resilient environment for its citizens. This multifaceted approach underscores the nation's commitment to confronting the multifarious challenges posed by the unpredictable forces of nature and securing a more promising future for its vulnerable communities.The writer is a Research Assistant, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University