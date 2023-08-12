

Arsenic poses serious health risk in Bangladesh



Arsenic is an elementary substance, as was previously established. Arsenic can take on various forms. But the only arsenic that is metallic is grey. In the industrial world, only this form is important because it is mostly used to make different kinds of semiconductors. When arsenic is present as an elementary material in nature, it is non-toxic and does not dissolve in water. However, when it forms oxides in the air, it turns poisonous. The most significant source of arsenic is soil, though it can be found in other places as well. A layer of rock containing Pyrites is found beneath the soil. This chemical substance contains arsenic. When we get water from the ground using tube wells or other methods, arsenic may be present in the water.



Arsenic pollution has been a problem in many nations worldwide since the beginning of the 20th century when the first arsenic issue was identified in Taiwan. Numerous Asian nations, Latin American nations, and even in the USA groundwater have all experienced arsenic pollution. Argentina was where arsenic studies initially began in 1938. In addition to Argentina, more than 50 other nations, including Mexico, Chile, the United States, Taiwan, China, India, and Bangladesh, are all struggling with arsenic poisoning. There are about 20 known instances of arsenic pollution in groundwater worldwide. Asia was home to four of these major cases.

The excessive amounts of arsenic in Bangladesh's drinking water are referred to as the country's "Arsenic Problem." By conducting tests in many tube wells, the Directorate of Public Health and Engineering of Bangladesh discovered the presence of arsenic in the groundwater in Baragharia Mauza of Sadar Upazila of Chapainawabganj district in 1993. The National Institute for Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM), the Ground Water Circle of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the Geological Survey of Bangladesh (GSB), the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, and other government agencies began looking for signs of arsenic contamination in the nation later.



After that, in 2001, the British Geological Survey analyzed the water from tube wells in 61 districts of Bangladesh and discovered that 42% of the water surpassed WHO standards and that 25% of the water contained arsenic, which is getting more and more commonplace every day. Except for Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, Khagrachari, Bandarban, and Sherpur, 59 of Bangladesh's 64 districts had arsenic contamination. 11.8% of the population of Bangladesh drank arsenic water in 2019, with 40% of those people living in Sylhet and 31% in Chattagram, according to data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). When arsenic levels in the whole country's tube wells were checked in 2003, the Directorate of Public Health Engineering reported that high levels of arsenic were discovered in 29% of the water.



Due to arsenic, various diseases have already occurred in the hands and feet of various people. Many even have to amputate their fingers and toes to prevent the spread of the disease.



The number of people impacted by arsenic poisoning and their medical conditions are not currently known by the Department of Health in any great depth. Beginning in 2023, Health Minister Zahid Malek stated that there are currently over 65 thousand 910 persons in the nation who have arsenic sickness during a question-and-answer session in the National Parliament. The most recent Khana inspection report (2012) served as the basis for the preparation of this material. Data from the 2019 cluster survey conducted by UNICEF and the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics show that 11.8% of the population in the nation drinks water that has been poisoned with arsenic. A little over 2 crore people use arsenic-contaminated water. There were 38 thousand 412 patients with arsenic contamination nationwide in 2003. According to a survey done by the Department of Health's various institutions, there would be 57,280 people with arsenic in 2023. Eight thousand patients are arsenic-infected in the first three months of this year. This figure is far higher. In Bangladesh, arsenic poisoning claims the lives of at least 43,000 people annually, according to a World Health Organization estimate from 2012.



The shallow tube well water in the nation was clean even 30 years ago, but arsenic has slowly gotten into it. Experts claim that there is no cure for arsenic poisoning. Arsenic poisoning can currently be treated most successfully through preventative measures. Numerous reports indicate that each year, doctors identify people with arsenic poisoning, and more than half of them pass away. The hazard to the public's health practically exists here. Because, firstly, paying for an arsenic patient's medical costs over time puts additional strain on his family and impedes both their socioeconomic progress and that of society as a whole. Secondly, a person who suffers from arsenic-related illnesses for a prolonged period of time loses his or her ability to function normally and is unable to contribute to thesocial advancement of himself, his or her family, or society. Thirdly, although though arsenic-related illnesses are not contagious, neighbours or family members do not frequently interact with patients who are impacted by the poison or their families, which is bad for the patient's mental health.



Arsenic-related medical costs and monetary losses to families and society have not been extensively explored or documented. However, it goes without saying that arsenic poisoning prevents locals from having access to safe water, which is a basic need. Instead, it is because it is affecting their quality of life that it is being referred to as a looming threat to public health. After all, the sixth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of the United Nations is access to clean water and adequate sanitation. The SDGs cannot be achieved without everyone having access to a clean water system that is community-focused, sustainable, and ecologically friendly. However, arsenic poisoning has brought about a significant problem in Bangladesh's ability to ensure that everyone has access to clean water, which poses a substantial risk to the nation's public health.

The writer is a student, IHE, University of Dhaka



In Bangladesh, arsenic contamination claims the lives of at least 43,000 people annually, according to a 2012 World Health Organization report. A survey released in 2016 by the New York-based human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) estimated that 20 million individuals in Bangladesh were exposed to arsenic at some point throughout their lifetime. 