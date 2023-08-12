

Empowering Bangladesh’s Youth: Green Skills for a Sustainable World



The concept of International Youth Day was initially put forth in 1991 by young people who were gathered in Vienna, Austria. Subsequently, in the year 2000, the inaugural observance of International Youth Day took place following its endorsement by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 1999. According to the United Nations, this special day is actually an attempt to increase the awareness of the youth to understand their rights. Like every year, the day is being celebrated in Bangladesh in line with the world.



Our planet is embarking on a journey toward a greener future. To achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) the transition to a climate-friendly and ecologically balanced world holds paramount importance. Moreover, an effective shift towards a greener world will depend on the progress of green skills in the people living worldwide. Here, green skills are "knowledge, abilities, values, and attitudes needed to live in, develop and support a sustainable and resource-efficient society"that the United Nations mentioned.

Today, there are 1.2 billion individuals aged 15 to 24 and by 2030 the youth demographic is reaching an estimated figure of nearly 1.3 billion which will be 23% of the global population. Hence, by ensuring the requisite knowledge and opportunities that youth need to flourish, youth might be a constructive driving force for development.



In Bangladesh, as indicated by the census report 2022, the present youth accounts for 27.82 percent of the nation's population. Therefore, the importance of youth empowerment cannot be overstated because they will become the architects of Bangladesh's future. In this regard, Dr Naila Kabeer, Professor of Gender and Development, at the London School of Economics, said "Empowering the youth is not only about giving them a voice; it is about giving them the tools to be active participants in building a better Bangladesh."



Undoubtedly, the role of the youth was the maximum in any crisis in Bangladesh; from the language movement of 1952 to the struggle for the Liberation War of 1971.Bangladesh has undertaken various initiatives and policies to empower its youth and address their diverse needs. As part of the development of the youth, the government has taken training programs, set up banks, building necessary infrastructure, and credit facilities without deposit or easy terms. In addition, National Youth Policy, Youth Development Department, Bangladesh Youth Leadership Centre (BYLC), Digital Bangladesh Vision, Sheikh Russel Digital Lab, Youth Employment Skills (YES) Project (2013), Youth Engagement and Leadership Programs, National Skill Development Authority (NSDA), Start-up Bangladesh, National Youth Award are notable.



Nevertheless, youth are not receiving enough employment opportunities. The ILO said that the unemployment rate of Bangladeshi youth is nearly 10.6 percent. According to the latest labour force survey of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the unemployment rate is high among the highly educated in the country. However, Our Honourable Prime Minister has shown the dreamofbecomingadevelopedcountryin2041. It is true that our economy is progressing rapidly, it is not possible to develop a country without ensuring youth employment and they need to adopt green skills that draw on a range of knowledge, values, and attitudes to enable environmentally sustainable decisions in work and in life.



As the custodians of the future, young people need to be equipped with these skills to ensure responsible and ethical decision-making. Green skills encompass a wide range of disciplines, including renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, waste management, conservation, and climate change adaptation. In Bangladesh, where most of the population depends on agriculture for their livelihood, green skills become even more relevant. Young people need to be trained in sustainable agricultural practices, and the use of eco-friendly technologies.



Indeed, the role of education in fostering green skills among the youth. Governments and educational institutions must prioritize integrating environmental education into formal curricula. Emphasizing the importance of sustainable practices, ecological conservation, and green technologies will create a generation of environmentally conscious. Vocational training is equally crucial for empowering the youth with practical skills for sustainable livelihoods. By focusing on sectors such as sustainable construction, and eco-tourism, young people can actively contribute to environmental preservation and economic development.



Encouraging green entrepreneurship among the youth will be a game-changer in the quest for sustainability. Governments and private sectors should offer support and incentives for start-ups and businesses that promote eco-friendly products and services. Furthermore, Governments should invest in research and development of green technologies and provide access to these tools for young people.



Promoting environmental awareness among the youth can inspire them to become advocates for sustainable practices. Youth-led environmental campaigns and activism can create a ripple effect, mobilizing communities towards sustainable actions. Building a network of young environmental ambassadors can raise public awareness and influence policymakers to prioritize sustainable development.



Furthermore, empowering young people requires creating an enabling environment that encourages their participation in decision-making processes. Youth representation in politics, community development, and policymaking is crucial for addressing the unique challenges they face and fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility towards their communities. In addition, while green skills are relevant for people of all ages, they have heightened importance for younger people, who can contribute to the green transition for a longer period.



Therefore, ensure that all the activities, efforts, and innovations of the youth are sustainably environment friendly.



Finally, Empowering Bangladesh's youth is not just a responsibility; it is an investment in the future of the nation. Bangladesh can harness the demographic dividend and create a generation of environment conscious leaders. On this International Youth Day, let us commit to empowering the youth with green skills, ensuring a brighter, greener, more sustainable, and resilient future for Bangladesh.



The writer is a development professional working as a Deputy Manager at Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF)



