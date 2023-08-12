

Youth Day focuses on ‘green skills’



Actually, green skills come up with several ideas such as knowledge, abilities, values and attitudes to bring sustainable development and resource-based society. If we want to learn more about the green skills of the youth we should discuss several things about the green skills for the youth. It underpins sustainability and endurance capability to adapt to climate change. Besides, it also explores the potentiality of the opportunities for economic stability in climate change. A successful transition to a greener world will depend on the development of green skills, including technical knowledge to enable the use of green technologies in occupational settings, as well as a range of values and attitudes to facilitate environmentally sustainable decisions in life as well as in work.



The theme of International Youth Day 2023(12 August) is- "Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World" emphasizing the youth to adapt green skills to sustainable development in the future. It has several yardsticks to adapt the youth to climate change with green jobs in the concurrent situation. The first is to create awareness among the youth about green skills and the relevance of SDG and the role of young people in the green transition. The second is providing all kinds of information about the green skills of the youth. The third is applying policies and practices of the green skills of the young people in contemporary changes of the climate.

However, this is high to start a new journey to make the planet on a green transition. This can make a new platform for youth employment and achieve all the goals of the SDG. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO) - a green transition will result in the creation of 8.4 million jobs for young people by 2030. These jobs are called green jobs, i.e. jobs that contribute to preserving or restoring the environment either by supporting environmentally-friendly processes or through the production of green products and services. If this system is successful, we will be ensured that we can mitigate the climate hazard and achieve SDG effectively. Usually, youth innovators are already defining a sustainable green future, contributing to efforts to adapt to climate change, including by identifying the needs of the most vulnerable. Inclusive and female-centered input must be prioritized to ensure that the needs of women and girls and other marginalized groups are addressed in this system. Here, interventions also play a pivotal role to promote job growth and skills development, make self-employment easier and ensure better working conditions, social protection and rights at work.



We should explore the possibility of reducing natural hazards and youth employment in the crises of climate change. As the global scenario indicates that 68 million of the youth are looking for a job, more than 123 million people are working yet living in poverty as well as 270 million of the youth people are not in employment, education or training. Yet more than 200 million young people are either unemployed or have a job but live in poverty.



Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and youth development are intertwined with each other. SDG- 4 (Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all), champions education for all youth and adults which emphasizes ensuring equal access to all educational institutes to achieve relevant skills, including technical and vocational skills, for employment, decent jobs, and entrepreneurship. On the other hand, SDG- 8 (Decent work and economic growth) - also emphasizes the support of productive activities, decent job creation, entrepreneurship, creativity, and innovation, and encourages the formalization and growth of micro-small- and medium-sized enterprises, including through access to financial services.



But, several challenges come up with the youth of the climate changes for employment which are addressed briefly. The first cause is a lack of national-level consistency relating to the environment and skills. Another challenge is a necessary investment in skills development has been underestimated in the context of national commitments to implement major international climate agreements. The last is the critical role of education and skills development to support people's capacity to navigate societal transitions throughout their lives. The green transition is shaping the experience of today's youth in education and work.



There are several strategies that should be followed to empower the youth in society in climate change. Firstly, identifying the conditions of the vulnerable and marginalized by analysis of census, demographic and other primary and secondary sources. Secondly, coordinate and collaborate with the government, civil society, NGOs and community-based organizations to select the best priority for the demand of the youth. Thirdly, emphasize youth-based organizations where the young leader will be involved in making policy and giving advocacy. On the other hand, It is important to understand the action for climate empowerment; these are climate change education, public awareness, training, public participation, public access to information and international cooperation on these issues.



Under consideration of the circumstances, it can be said that the youth can play a pivotal role as agents of change, entrepreneurs and innovators if they achieve education or technology in the concurrent situation of climate change. In the crises, youth contain the immeasurable potential to act as a catalyst to transition to a greener future by capturing green skills.



The writer is a researcher & columnist



Climate change is one of the worst threats to achieving all kinds of development of social, economic, environmental and all surroundings of life where youth are not only the victims of climate change as they are the vulnerable contributors of climate action. Youth contains immeasurable energy and ideas to keep contributing peace, prosperity and humanity where they need to be well-equipped with green skills so that they can successfully navigate this changing environment and leverage the opportunities that it presents. It is also conspicuous that youth can keep the world resilient through their optimism, innovation and opportunities.Actually, green skills come up with several ideas such as knowledge, abilities, values and attitudes to bring sustainable development and resource-based society. If we want to learn more about the green skills of the youth we should discuss several things about the green skills for the youth. It underpins sustainability and endurance capability to adapt to climate change. Besides, it also explores the potentiality of the opportunities for economic stability in climate change. A successful transition to a greener world will depend on the development of green skills, including technical knowledge to enable the use of green technologies in occupational settings, as well as a range of values and attitudes to facilitate environmentally sustainable decisions in life as well as in work.The theme of International Youth Day 2023(12 August) is- "Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World" emphasizing the youth to adapt green skills to sustainable development in the future. It has several yardsticks to adapt the youth to climate change with green jobs in the concurrent situation. The first is to create awareness among the youth about green skills and the relevance of SDG and the role of young people in the green transition. The second is providing all kinds of information about the green skills of the youth. The third is applying policies and practices of the green skills of the young people in contemporary changes of the climate.However, this is high to start a new journey to make the planet on a green transition. This can make a new platform for youth employment and achieve all the goals of the SDG. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO) - a green transition will result in the creation of 8.4 million jobs for young people by 2030. These jobs are called green jobs, i.e. jobs that contribute to preserving or restoring the environment either by supporting environmentally-friendly processes or through the production of green products and services. If this system is successful, we will be ensured that we can mitigate the climate hazard and achieve SDG effectively. Usually, youth innovators are already defining a sustainable green future, contributing to efforts to adapt to climate change, including by identifying the needs of the most vulnerable. Inclusive and female-centered input must be prioritized to ensure that the needs of women and girls and other marginalized groups are addressed in this system. Here, interventions also play a pivotal role to promote job growth and skills development, make self-employment easier and ensure better working conditions, social protection and rights at work.We should explore the possibility of reducing natural hazards and youth employment in the crises of climate change. As the global scenario indicates that 68 million of the youth are looking for a job, more than 123 million people are working yet living in poverty as well as 270 million of the youth people are not in employment, education or training. Yet more than 200 million young people are either unemployed or have a job but live in poverty.Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and youth development are intertwined with each other. SDG- 4 (Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all), champions education for all youth and adults which emphasizes ensuring equal access to all educational institutes to achieve relevant skills, including technical and vocational skills, for employment, decent jobs, and entrepreneurship. On the other hand, SDG- 8 (Decent work and economic growth) - also emphasizes the support of productive activities, decent job creation, entrepreneurship, creativity, and innovation, and encourages the formalization and growth of micro-small- and medium-sized enterprises, including through access to financial services.But, several challenges come up with the youth of the climate changes for employment which are addressed briefly. The first cause is a lack of national-level consistency relating to the environment and skills. Another challenge is a necessary investment in skills development has been underestimated in the context of national commitments to implement major international climate agreements. The last is the critical role of education and skills development to support people's capacity to navigate societal transitions throughout their lives. The green transition is shaping the experience of today's youth in education and work.There are several strategies that should be followed to empower the youth in society in climate change. Firstly, identifying the conditions of the vulnerable and marginalized by analysis of census, demographic and other primary and secondary sources. Secondly, coordinate and collaborate with the government, civil society, NGOs and community-based organizations to select the best priority for the demand of the youth. Thirdly, emphasize youth-based organizations where the young leader will be involved in making policy and giving advocacy. On the other hand, It is important to understand the action for climate empowerment; these are climate change education, public awareness, training, public participation, public access to information and international cooperation on these issues.Under consideration of the circumstances, it can be said that the youth can play a pivotal role as agents of change, entrepreneurs and innovators if they achieve education or technology in the concurrent situation of climate change. In the crises, youth contain the immeasurable potential to act as a catalyst to transition to a greener future by capturing green skills.The writer is a researcher & columnist