

Fishers frustrated over poor Hilsa in rivers



After the 65-day ban on Hilsa fishing, fishers of the upazila dropped their fishing nets in rivers on July 23. But they are not getting expected Hilsa fish. Frustration is gripping them.



According to local sources, the Bay of Bengal has turned tumultuous due to impact of depression. Fishers have returned to safe shelter with their fishing boats.

The Hilsa season has been continuing from Jaishtha.



Locals said, flocks of Hilsas are not seen in Meghna and Tentulia rivers in the upazila. Thousands of fishers are coming back to their respective fishing stations with dismal catches of hilsa. Hilsa fishes are netted in a limited scale. Fishers cannot lift their fishing cost.



But sources at the Department of Fisheries (DoF) said, expected hilsas will come to rivers from the sea by mid-July.



Frustration is also going on in Hilsa warehouses. Over the day, only 1-2 baskets of Hilsa are reaching fishing stations.



At present, there is no trading trend in fishing stations like Betua, Samraj, Natun Suis, Khejur Gachhina, Boski, Dhalchar, and Char Patila.



Also there is no hawking of Hilsas in different haats and bazaars in the upazila.



There are about 60,000 fishers including 44,311 registered ones. They are passing days in hardship.



These fishers are used to fish across 200 kilometre areas of Meghna and Tentulia rivers and open areas of the sea.



Buragouranga and Tentulia rivers are permanent areas of fishing for fishers of Mujibnagar and Charmontaj.



Fish traders of Samraj Ghat Jahir Uddin and Mahmud Hasan said, after the 65-day ban, fishers went to the sea, but did not get expected Hilsas.



A fisher of Charmadraj Jahangir Hossain said, "We can run somehow our families by fishing in other time. Then we have to take loan. This is the earning time. But we are not getting expected hilsa. I can't understand how to run my family."



Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Maruf Hossain Minar said, in fact due to late rain of this year, hilsas are not much available. Hilsas will start to come if there is rain, he added. There is no reason to be frustrated, he advised fishers. CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Aug 11: This month, Shraban, fishermen are not getting expected Hilsa fish in rivers in Char Fasson Upazila of the district.After the 65-day ban on Hilsa fishing, fishers of the upazila dropped their fishing nets in rivers on July 23. But they are not getting expected Hilsa fish. Frustration is gripping them.According to local sources, the Bay of Bengal has turned tumultuous due to impact of depression. Fishers have returned to safe shelter with their fishing boats.The Hilsa season has been continuing from Jaishtha.Locals said, flocks of Hilsas are not seen in Meghna and Tentulia rivers in the upazila. Thousands of fishers are coming back to their respective fishing stations with dismal catches of hilsa. Hilsa fishes are netted in a limited scale. Fishers cannot lift their fishing cost.But sources at the Department of Fisheries (DoF) said, expected hilsas will come to rivers from the sea by mid-July.Frustration is also going on in Hilsa warehouses. Over the day, only 1-2 baskets of Hilsa are reaching fishing stations.At present, there is no trading trend in fishing stations like Betua, Samraj, Natun Suis, Khejur Gachhina, Boski, Dhalchar, and Char Patila.Also there is no hawking of Hilsas in different haats and bazaars in the upazila.There are about 60,000 fishers including 44,311 registered ones. They are passing days in hardship.These fishers are used to fish across 200 kilometre areas of Meghna and Tentulia rivers and open areas of the sea.Buragouranga and Tentulia rivers are permanent areas of fishing for fishers of Mujibnagar and Charmontaj.Fish traders of Samraj Ghat Jahir Uddin and Mahmud Hasan said, after the 65-day ban, fishers went to the sea, but did not get expected Hilsas.A fisher of Charmadraj Jahangir Hossain said, "We can run somehow our families by fishing in other time. Then we have to take loan. This is the earning time. But we are not getting expected hilsa. I can't understand how to run my family."Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Maruf Hossain Minar said, in fact due to late rain of this year, hilsas are not much available. Hilsas will start to come if there is rain, he added. There is no reason to be frustrated, he advised fishers.