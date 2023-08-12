Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 August, 2023, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Fishers frustrated over poor Hilsa in rivers

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondent

Fishers frustrated over poor Hilsa in rivers

Fishers frustrated over poor Hilsa in rivers

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Aug 11: This month, Shraban, fishermen are not getting expected Hilsa fish in rivers in Char Fasson Upazila of the district.

After the 65-day ban on Hilsa fishing, fishers of the upazila dropped their fishing nets in rivers on July 23. But they are not getting expected Hilsa fish. Frustration is gripping them.

According to local sources, the Bay of Bengal has turned tumultuous due to impact of depression. Fishers have returned to safe shelter with their fishing boats.

The Hilsa season has been continuing from Jaishtha.

Locals said, flocks of Hilsas are not seen in Meghna and Tentulia rivers in the upazila.  Thousands of fishers are coming back to their respective fishing stations with dismal catches of hilsa. Hilsa fishes are netted in a limited scale. Fishers cannot lift their fishing cost.

But sources at the Department of Fisheries (DoF) said, expected hilsas will come to rivers from the sea by mid-July.

Frustration is also going on in Hilsa warehouses. Over the day, only 1-2 baskets of Hilsa are reaching fishing stations.

At present, there is no trading trend in fishing stations like Betua, Samraj, Natun Suis, Khejur Gachhina, Boski, Dhalchar, and Char Patila.

Also there is no hawking of Hilsas in different haats and bazaars in the upazila.

There are about 60,000 fishers including 44,311 registered ones. They are passing days in hardship.

These fishers are used to fish across 200 kilometre areas of Meghna and Tentulia rivers and open areas of the sea.

Buragouranga and Tentulia rivers are permanent areas of fishing for fishers of Mujibnagar and Charmontaj.

Fish traders of Samraj Ghat  Jahir Uddin and Mahmud Hasan said, after the 65-day ban, fishers went to the sea, but did not get expected Hilsas.

A fisher of Charmadraj Jahangir Hossain said, "We can run somehow our families by fishing in other time. Then we have to take loan. This is the earning time. But we are not getting expected hilsa. I can't understand how to run my family."

Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Maruf Hossain Minar said, in fact due to late rain of this year, hilsas are not much available. Hilsas will start to come if there is rain, he added. There is no reason to be frustrated, he advised   fishers.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fishers frustrated over poor Hilsa in rivers
KU to build a green campus: VC
Jackfruit farmers disheartened despite bumper yield
Four to die, 17 get life term in murder, drug cases
Chemical fertiliser damages soil fertility in Meherpur
Electrician electrocuted at Gafargaon
Four drown in Rangamati, Rajshahi
Teenage boy crushed under train in Chuadanga


Latest News
Bodies of twins found in Shahbagh
Hawaii starts probe into wildfire handling, as toll hits 67
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
Niger coup supporters protest West African military force
Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain, AP source says
'China, Russia, Iran engaged in foreign interference in New Zealand'
Youth beaten dead on suspicion of theft in Kushtia
Global Covid cases up 80% as new subvariant rises
IMF, WB data show anti-Russia sanctions failed: Foreign Ministry
Most Read News
Dengue outbreak surging
Sixty people held in city anti-narcotics drives
Lighten children’s schoolbags
Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup
Another female doctor dies of dengue
BNP begins mass processions
Ten injured as 2 buses collide in Rangpur
Modi govt wins no-confidence vote over Manipur
Maize farmers repay 100pc loan taken for farming
BNP, like-minded parties to bring out mass processions, AL' peace rally in city today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft