KU to build a green campus: VC





KHULNA, Aug 11: Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Khulna University (KU) Professor Dr Mahmud Hasan on Wednesday said, KU will build a beautiful green campus through massive tree plantation as a part of building 'Smart Bangladesh' announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



"Tree plantation is important in decreasing carbon emission, reducing global warming and maintaining the balance of the natural environment of the world," he said while inaugurating tree plantation on the KU campus.





VC further said, "We planted over two thousand various kinds of trees in the last year. So, the university campus will become a green-smart campus."



Besides making the campus eco-friendly, trees will play an important role in enhancing the beauty of the campus, he added.

KU will continue the tree plantation programme to make the campus environment friendly and beautiful as well, the VC maintained.



KU Pro-VC Professor Dr Hosneara, Treasurer Professor Amit Roy Chowdhury, Acting Registrar Professor Khan Golam Quddus, heads of different departments, teachers and employees were present.



