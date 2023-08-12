Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 August, 2023, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

KU to build a green campus: VC

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent


KHULNA, Aug 11: Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Khulna University (KU) Professor Dr Mahmud Hasan on Wednesday said, KU will build a beautiful green campus through massive tree plantation as a part of building 'Smart Bangladesh' announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Tree plantation is important in decreasing carbon emission, reducing global warming and maintaining the balance of the natural environment of the world," he said while inaugurating tree plantation on the KU campus.
 
"We are planting trees in both sides of various roads on the campus, academic and administrative buildings, residential halls, newly inaugurated cafeteria, under-construction Joybangla Bhaban to No. 3 Academic Bhaban, the low ground between the Central Mosque and Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah Hall, Bangmata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall and other places," he added.

VC further said, "We planted over two thousand various kinds of trees in the last year. So, the university campus will become a green-smart campus."

Besides making the campus eco-friendly, trees will play an important role in enhancing the beauty of the campus, he added.   
KU will continue the tree plantation programme to make the campus environment friendly and beautiful as well, the VC maintained.  

KU Pro-VC Professor Dr Hosneara, Treasurer Professor Amit Roy Chowdhury, Acting Registrar Professor Khan Golam Quddus, heads of different departments, teachers and employees were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fishers frustrated over poor Hilsa in rivers
KU to build a green campus: VC
Jackfruit farmers disheartened despite bumper yield
Four to die, 17 get life term in murder, drug cases
Chemical fertiliser damages soil fertility in Meherpur
Electrician electrocuted at Gafargaon
Four drown in Rangamati, Rajshahi
Teenage boy crushed under train in Chuadanga


Latest News
Bodies of twins found in Shahbagh
Hawaii starts probe into wildfire handling, as toll hits 67
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
Niger coup supporters protest West African military force
Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain, AP source says
'China, Russia, Iran engaged in foreign interference in New Zealand'
Youth beaten dead on suspicion of theft in Kushtia
Global Covid cases up 80% as new subvariant rises
IMF, WB data show anti-Russia sanctions failed: Foreign Ministry
Most Read News
Dengue outbreak surging
Sixty people held in city anti-narcotics drives
Lighten children’s schoolbags
Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup
Another female doctor dies of dengue
BNP begins mass processions
Ten injured as 2 buses collide in Rangpur
Modi govt wins no-confidence vote over Manipur
Maize farmers repay 100pc loan taken for farming
BNP, like-minded parties to bring out mass processions, AL' peace rally in city today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft