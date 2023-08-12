Video
Jackfruit farmers disheartened despite bumper yield

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Aug 11: Although the jackfruit market has seen a significant increase in the supply for good yield in Puthia Upazila of the district, growers are disappointed with prices.

They bring their jackfruits to markets with hopeful faces but return with a sense of desolation.

Owners are more interested in selling leaves rather than fruits. The national fruit is selling as fodder for animals.

Every Saturday and Tuesday, a weekly market sits at Baneshwar, a sub-district of Puthia. From the morning, jackfruits start to arrive at the haat from various places. Jackfruit owners stack their fruits in one place and commence the buying and selling.
One piece of jackfruit weighing about 2.5 to 3 kilogram is selling at Tk 80 to 100. From Baneshwar, three to five trucks of jackfruits are going to different districts of the country.

Traders said, there is less demand for jackfruits in areas where there was a higher demand last year including Dhaka. That is why they cannot sell jackfruits at profitable prices.

Moustak Ahmed, a jackfruit grower from Khutipara Village of Puthia, said, he has 46 jackfruit trees. The yield has been good this year. He has sold each jackfruit at Tk 45 per kilogram. "Jackfruit is our national fruit; if we sell it at this price, then what makes it a national fruit?" he asked.

Afaz Uddin, a trader from Gazipur to Baneshwar, said, earnings from jackfruit in Baneshwar are less compared to other areas due to higher import.

Despite that he continues to buy jackfruits from here.

Smriti Rani Sarkar, agricultural officer of Puthia Upazila, said, there are about 78 hectares of land dedicated to jackfruit cultivation in Puthia, with a  production of about 1,474 metric tons of jackfruits. Bangladesh holds the second position in jackfruit production globally, she added.

She further said, jackfruit contains huge nutritional elements. As it can be consumed in both raw and ripe forms and is planted around homes, the yield has been good. The adequate demand has led traders from different regions to come here to buy jackfruits. It is justifiable for jackfruits to sell at higher prices, she maintained.


