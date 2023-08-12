Four to die, 17 get life term in murder, drug cases







MYMENSINGH: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced five people including two brothers to life-term of imprisonment for killing a man eleven years back.



Mymensingh Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Judge Sudipta Sarker handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are: Abdur Roshid and his brother Abdur Rashid, Abul Bashar, Md Zinnah and Md Russel. All of them are residents of Pagla Police Station (PS) area in the district.



The court also fined the convicts Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer three more months in jail.



According to the case statement, the accused murdered Mahbubul Alam, a resident of Bashia Village in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on April 19 in 2012 over previous enmity.



Later on, the deceased's wife Hena Parvin as the plaintiff filed a case with Gafargaon PS in this connection.



After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing the five.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of 16 witnesses.



DERAI, SUNAMGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man and his son to life-term of imprisonment in a murder case filed with Derai PS in 2015.



Sunamganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohiuddin Murad handed down the verdict at around 11:30 am in presence of the convicts.



The condemned convicts are: Mahib Ullah and his son Abul Kalam. They are residents of Burhanpur Village in Derai Upazila of the district.



The court also fined the convicts Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.



According to the prosecution, Mahib Ullah and his son Abul Kalam killed one Alamgir Mia, 27, son of Abdur Razzak, a resident of Chandipur Village under Taral Union in the upazila, on June 4, 2015 over money.



The deceased's father Abdur Razzak lodged a murder case with Derai PS on the same day.



Later on, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.



Following this, Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohiuddin Murad pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



The court also sentenced to one Rafiqul Islam to three months in jail and acquitted three others as the charges brought against them could not be proven during the prosecution.



The acquitted persons are: Nazir, Lutfur Rahman and Shamsul Haque.



Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) of the court Sohel Ahmed Sail Mia confirmed the matter.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday has sentenced two persons to life-term of imprisonment for possessing drugs in 2020.



Chapainawabganj District and Senior Sessions Judge Md Adeeb Ali pronounced the verdict in presence of the convicts in the afternoon.



The condemned convicts are: Amirul Islam alias Amrul Ali, 30, a resident Gazipara Village, and Md Dulal Mia alias Md Dulal, 35, of Dashrashia Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.



The court also fined the convicts Tk 50,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer two more years in jail.



Two other accused in the case were also acquitted as the charges brought against them were not proved. They were Sadiqul Islam of Terorashia Village and Nasir Uddin of Chapainawabganj Sadar Upazila.



According to the prosecution, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5 from Chapainawabganj Camp conducted a drive in Char Islamabad area in Sadar Upazila on June 4 in 2020, and arrested Amirul and Dulal along with 1.9 kg of heroin.



Sensing the presence of the elite forces, Sadiqul and Nasir fled away at that time.



Nayek Subedar Entajul Hoque of RAB-5 filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Chapainawabganj Sadar Model PS against four persons on the same day.



Investigating officer of the case Sub-Inspector (SI) Tariful Islam submitted the charge-sheet against them to the court on October 12, 2020.



Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Wednesday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



CUMILLA: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced four people to death on charge of killing a man over land dispute in Burichang Upazila in 2003.



Cumilla Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-3 Judge Rojina Khan handed down the verdict in the afternoon.



The condemned convicts are: Yusuf Mia, Khokon Mia, Abdul Malek and Mafizul Islam. All of them are residents of Jagatpur Village under Burichang Upazila of the district.



The court also fined the convicts Tk 20,000 each, and acquitted 12 accused from the case as the allegations against them could not be proven.



According to the prosecution, the deceased Monirul Islam had been at loggerheads with the convicts for a long time over the ownership of a piece of land in Jagatpur Village of Burichang Upazila.



As a sequel to it, the convicts attacked on Monirul with lethal weapons on August 31 in 2003 when he was going to Burichang Bazaar from the house on foot, which left him critically injured.



Monirul Islam was then rescued and taken to Cumilla General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment there.



Later on, the deceased's wife Shirin Akhter lodged a murder case with Burichang PS accusing 16 people in this connection.



On June 29 in 2004, the investigation officer of the case submitted the charge-sheet against the 16 to the court after investigation.



After examining the case evidences and testifying 14 witnesses, the court delivered the verdict at around 3 pm on Tuesday.

APP of the court Mohammad Selim Miah confirmed the matter.



SYLHET: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced two persons to life-term of imprisonment for killing a man in Sadar Upazila in 2001.



Sylhet Speedy Trial Tribunal Court Judge Md Shahadat Hossain Pramanik handed down the verdict in presence of the convicts.



The condemned convicts are: Ana Mia and Dara Mia, residents of Pashchim Bhatpara Village under Sadar Upazila.



The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer six more months in jail.



According to the prosecution, on September 3 in 2001, the convicts shot the deceased Abdul Quddus Babul and Afsar Ahmed in Pashchim Bhatpara Village under Sadar Upazila over previous enmity. Later on, Abdul Quddus died while undergoing treatment in a hospital.



In this regard, the deceased's brother lodged a murder case with Sylhet Sadar PS on September 5 in 2001.



Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.



After testifying the witnesses and examining the case evidences, the court delivered the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.



The court also acquitted another accused, named Abdul Khalik, as the allegation brought against him could not be proven.



FARIDPUR: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing his wife in Sadar Upazila in 2015.



Shihabul Islam, judge of the second court of Faridpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Court, pronounced the verdict at around 11 am.



The condemned convict is Sajib Sheikh, son of Lal Mia Sheikh, a resident of Bilmamudpur Village under Sadar Upazila.



At the same time, the court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.



Convict Sajib Sheikh was present at the court during the pronouncement of judgement. Later on, he was taken to Faridpur District Jail under police escort.



According to the prosecution, the murder happened on January 25, 2015. The case statement states that following the marriage, husband Sajib Sheikh and wife Shikha alias Rekha, 25, lived in Paschim Lotakhola area at Dohar in Dhaka for nine long years.



Three months before the incident, the couple and their three sons got into a rented house in Char Kamalapur area under Sadar Upazila in Faridpur District returning from Dhaka. The husband used to earn livelihoods driving rickshaws and vans.



But, husband Sajib Sheikh became addicted to drugs. He often used to beat Rekha. As a sequel to it, Sajib beat his wife at night of January 25, 2015. At one stage of beating, he hit Rekha's head with a hammer and hacked her with a sharp weapon. Then he strangled her to death.



A murder case was filed by the family members of the deceased with Kotwali PS one day after the gruesome murder. Later on, husband Sajib Sheikh was arrested and he gave statement to a court confessing his involvement in the murder under the Section 164.



Following a lengthy investigation, the investigation officer of the case submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing Sajib Sheikh as the lone killer.



After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the judge delivered the verdict on Tuesday.



MEHERPUR: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced two persons to life-term of imprisonment for killing a man in Sahabnagar Village of Gangni Upazila in 2020.



Meherpur District and Sessions Judge Court Judge Md Shahdiullah handed down the verdict.



The court also fined the convicts Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer one more year in jail.



The condemned convicts are: Emdadul Haque Inda, and Khokon Ali, residents of the village.



According to the prosecution, on September 2 in 2020, when the deceased Chahir Uddin reached a Mahogany garden of one Montu Mia in Sahabnagar Village of Gangni Upazila, he was attacked by the convicts and killed on the spot.



Later on, the deceased's son Akhre Ali lodged a murder case with Gangni PS being the plaintiff.



The investigating officer of the case Sub-Inspector (SI) Shafiqul Islam submitted a charge-sheet to the court on September 9 in 2021 against the duo after investigation.



After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the court found them guilty and pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.



PP of the court Advocate Pallab Bhattacharjee confirmed the matter.



COX'S BAZAR: A court in the district sentenced two persons to life-term of imprisonment for killing a man in 1999.



Additional District and Sessions Court-4 Judge Mohammad Mosarraf passed the verdict on Sunday.



The condemned convicts are: Jahangir and Shamsu Alam, residents of Palangkhali area in Ukhiya Upazila.



The court also fined them Tk 1 lakh each, and in default, they will have to suffer two more years in jail.



However, the court also acquitted two others as the charges brought against them were not proved.



According to the prosecution, on April 26 in 1999, one Shamsul Alam was stabbed to death by the convicts following a dispute over playing a kabaddi match in Palangkhali area of Ukhiya Upazila.



Later on, the deceased's father Sultan Ahmed as the plaintiff lodged a murder case with Ukhiya PS the next day.



Police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.



After a long trial procedure, the court passed the verdict on Sunday.



RANGPUR: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for possessing 30 grams of heroin.



Additional District and Sessions Judge Krishna Kant Roy handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.



The condemned convict is Harish Chandra Roy, son of Girish Chandra Roy of Alamnagar Khamarpara area in the city.



The court also fined him Tk 10,000, or to suffer another six-month jail term in default.



According to the prosecution, a team of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) raided Harish's house and arrested him along with 30 grams of heroin on December 9, 2019.



DNC SI Afzal Hossain filed a case against the arrested person with Kotwali PS in this regard.



After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court against him.



After the testimony and cross-examination of six witnesses, Judge Krishna Kant Roy found the accused Harish Chandra Roy guilty and pronounced the verdict against him.



APP Advocate Naynur Rahman Tofi stood for the state while senior lawyer Advocate Shamim Al-Mamun defended the accused side.



