Saturday, 12 August, 2023, 12:06 PM
Chemical fertiliser damages soil fertility in Meherpur

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

MEHERPUR, Aug 11: The soil fertility of croplands in the district is getting damaged due to excessive chemical fertiliser use and increasing salinity.

In getting higher yield, farmers are using excessive chemical fertiliser in their agricultural land. With this, soil is losing crop production capacity day by day.

Farm lands are affected from different diseases.

According to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE)-Meherpur,  at present, there is a total of  58 thousand 507 ha of arable land  that is less than that of  the last five years; about 200 ha of  arable land has decreased in the last five years due to changes in land classification, construction of various infrastructure, reduction in production capacity of land and digging of ponds.

 According to sources at the DAE, farmers are farming taking lease of others' lands. That is why they are applying higher quantities of chemical fertiliser beyond the recommended dozes expecting more yield. The long-term use of chemical fertiliser or saline fertiliser on arable land is reducing the pH (power of hydrogen - difference between acidity and alkalinity) level. So the  soil is becoming acidic, he added.

Alamgir Hossain,  Sadar Upazila agricultural officer said, Meherpur is an agriculture dependent district; the soil of this district is very fertile; crop intensity is higher than that of any other district of the country; its most land is high that gives minimum three crops  in a year; but recently, applying  of chemical fertiliser has increased alarmingly,  especially for corn, onion, banana, tobacco and other high value crops, which is harmful for the lands. Land is losing fertility due to excessive use of fertiliser and salt, he added.

 "In the last fiscal year, we tested the soil from different fields of Sadar Upazila and found the pH value in almost all the fields is below 6, which should be above 7.

That is why the soil is becoming acidic and the organic matter content is below 2 per cent  of the ideal soil. It is supposed to be 5 per cent. It is an indication of reduction in productivity of the soil, he said again.

Many farmers of the district cultivate taking lease of others' land at Tk 12 to 15 thousand per bigha for a season.
"We try to increase crop yield by any means. So we use little quantity of salt  along with chemical fertiliser", contract farmers said.

Shafiqul Mowla, scientific officer of regional soil resources institute-Kushtia, said, if farmers do not reduce application of chemical fertiliser as per norms, the arable land will gradually turn uncultivable.

A total of 93 upazilas of 18 districts of southern and southwestern Bangladesh are affected more and less by different levels of salinity.  

S K Majumder, deputy director of the DAE, advised using  of organic fertiliser instead of chemical fertiliser. He said, if possible, jute or pulse should be cultivated in the land once a year.

It will increase the fertility of the land, he added.
"Besides, if possible, Dhaincha can be cultivated in the land so that we could  save our land from decaying fertility,' The DAE official maintained.



