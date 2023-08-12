Electrician electrocuted at Gafargaon





GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Aug 11: An electrician was electrocuted in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Fakhrul Islam, son of Sadar Ali, a resident of Pukhuria Village under Saltia Union in the upazila.



Local and the deceased's family sources said the young man came in contact with an electric wire while he was repairing a refrigerator at neighbouring Bagua Village in the afternoon. He died on the spot.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Nazmul Haque Dhali confirmed the incident.



GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Aug 11: An electrician was electrocuted in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Md Fakhrul Islam, son of Sadar Ali, a resident of Pukhuria Village under Saltia Union in the upazila.Local and the deceased's family sources said the young man came in contact with an electric wire while he was repairing a refrigerator at neighbouring Bagua Village in the afternoon. He died on the spot.Local Union Parishad Chairman Nazmul Haque Dhali confirmed the incident.