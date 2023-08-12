Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 August, 2023, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Electrician electrocuted at Gafargaon

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent


GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Aug 11: An electrician was electrocuted in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Md Fakhrul Islam, son of Sadar Ali, a resident of Pukhuria Village under Saltia Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the young man came in contact with an electric wire while he was repairing a refrigerator at neighbouring Bagua Village in the afternoon. He died on the spot.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Nazmul Haque Dhali confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fishers frustrated over poor Hilsa in rivers
KU to build a green campus: VC
Jackfruit farmers disheartened despite bumper yield
Four to die, 17 get life term in murder, drug cases
Chemical fertiliser damages soil fertility in Meherpur
Electrician electrocuted at Gafargaon
Four drown in Rangamati, Rajshahi
Teenage boy crushed under train in Chuadanga


Latest News
Bodies of twins found in Shahbagh
Hawaii starts probe into wildfire handling, as toll hits 67
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
Niger coup supporters protest West African military force
Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain, AP source says
'China, Russia, Iran engaged in foreign interference in New Zealand'
Youth beaten dead on suspicion of theft in Kushtia
Global Covid cases up 80% as new subvariant rises
IMF, WB data show anti-Russia sanctions failed: Foreign Ministry
Most Read News
Dengue outbreak surging
Sixty people held in city anti-narcotics drives
Lighten children’s schoolbags
Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup
Another female doctor dies of dengue
BNP begins mass processions
Ten injured as 2 buses collide in Rangpur
Modi govt wins no-confidence vote over Manipur
Maize farmers repay 100pc loan taken for farming
BNP, like-minded parties to bring out mass processions, AL' peace rally in city today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft