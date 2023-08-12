Video
Home Countryside

Four drown in Rangamati, Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

Four people including three minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Rangamati and Rajshahi, on Thursday.

RANGAMATI: Two minor children and a man reportedly drowned in the flood water in Baghaichhari Upazila of the district.
Their bodies were recovered from separate places in the upazila on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Jewel, 7, son of Mohsin, of Madrasa Para under Baghaichhari Municipality, Rahul Barua, 10, son of Arun Barua of Banglatli Union, and Kaola, 40, of Masalong Dipupara area under Sajek Union.

Local sources said Jewel was swept away by the flood water on Tuesday last. Later, on Thursday afternoon, being informed, police recovered his body from Kader Member Para area.

Meanwhile, Rahul Barua drowned while he was taking bathe in the flood water in the afternoon. Local people rescued him at around 3 pm and took to Baghaichhari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of Kaola from the banks of the Kachalong River in Machalong Dipupara area of the upazila.

Baghaichhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rumana Akter confirmed the incidents.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A minor child drowned in a pond in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Tamim Hossain, 1.5, son of Rana Shah, a resident of Chaukirpara area under Taherpur Municipality in the upazila.

It was known that the child fell down into a pond next to their house while he was playing near its bank at around 10 am.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Bagmara Police Station Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.


