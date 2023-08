CHUADANGA, Aug 11: A teenage boy was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



CHUADANGA, Aug 11: A teenage boy was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.The deceased was identified as Sadikur Rahman, 15, son of Atiqur Rahman, a resident of Boalmari Village in the upazila.Local sources said the inter-city Kapotaksha Express train from Khulna to Rajshahi ran over the boy in Boalmari area in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.On information, police rushed in and have recovered the body from the scene. Chuadanga Railway Police Outpost Official Masud Rana confirmed the incident.