

Death risk prevails at 76 bends of 11km road in Tangail



This regional road having 76 dangerous bends is causing accident regularly. Public and vehicular sufferings are on the rise.



The much risk is lying with 12 'blind' (unmarked) turns. For houses and trees at these bends, the traffic on one side is not visible from the other side. So, accidents are regular on the road.

It is a 12 foot wide road ranging from Shialkol Bazar of Bhuiyapur Upazila to Ghatail Upazila's Sawmill Road under Road and Highway Department (RHD). People of Jamalpur, Sherpur, Bhaluka, Sagardighi and Mymensingh are used to travel on the road by different vehicles.



Few days back, the road was renovated by the RHD.



Ranging from Shialkol of Bhuiyapur via the front of Jamuiria Union Office of Ghatail and passing Ghatail Sadar Upazila Sawmill Road, the narrow road has met with Tangail-Mymensingh regional highway.



These risky turns are available from Shialkol Bazar to Chengta, Makeshwar, Chunutia, Golgonda and Jamuria. Transport drivers have to slow down speeds on these bends.



Transport drivers said, the Bhuyapur-Ghatail regional road is very important. But it is so narrow that it is difficult for one vehicle to pass another vehicle.



Motorists from northern areas use this road to cross the short road for reaching the main road. But the width of the road is narrow. It takes a long time to turn the corner. There is a dangerous bridge at one place on the road. It is very difficult to cross that bridge with big car.



Mubarak Hossain of Chengta Village said, his house is next to Chengta intersection. Minor accidents often occur at this intersection having narrow road on one side. No car can be seen at the intersection from the other side. Accidents occur at the junction due to reckless driving by many drivers, he added.



Idris Hossain, a van driver of Golgonda area, said, an accident took place in front of him at the junction a few days back. Such accident occurs all the time, he added. If the road is widened, accidents will come down, he maintained.



Elias Hossain, a North Bengal-bound truck driver from Ghatail, said, he had never seen so many twists and turns on a road of only 11km. Car needs to gain speed to turn. Also, small cars don't honk before turning. So, it is not clear whether there is a car on the other side of the intersection, he added.



Sub-Executive Engineer of the RHD-Tangail Moniruzzaman said, due to the complexity of land acquisition, no initiative can be taken to widen the road. Once the complications are over, land will be acquired and road widening project will be undertaken, he added.



