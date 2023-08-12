17 nabbed with drugs in nine districts







NOAKHALI: A drug dealer was arrested by the members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) along with 2,600 yaba tablets from Sonaimuri Municipality in the district early Thursday.



The arrested man is Mehedi Hasan Sani, 22, a resident of Nawtola Village of the municipality.

According to Noakhali District DNC, acting on a tip-off, a team of the department conducted a drive at Nawtola Haji Bari at early hours, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.



Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Inspector Kazi Mohammad Sultan Ahmed Uddin confirmed the matter.



KISHOREGANJ: Four people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Bhairab Upazila of the district in four days.



Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with 38 kilograms of hemp from the upazila on Tuesday night.



The arrested person is Md Rubel, 45, son of Abdul Barak of Kamalpur Gurakanda Village under Bhairab Upazila.



RAB-14 CPC-2 Bhairab Camp Squad Commander Assistant Superintend of Police Mohammad Akkas Ali said RAB members raided Shahid Ivy Rahman Stadium area in Bhairab at night and arrested him with the hemp.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhairab Model PS in this regard, the RAB official added.



On the other hand, Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested three drug peddlers along with 1,000 pieces yaba tablets from Bhairab Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Md Helim Mia, 40, a resident of Jagannathpur Awlakanda area, Md Sohag Mia, 32, and Md Deen Islam alias Balla, 20, residents of Panchabati area under the upazila.



Kishoreganj District Police confirmed the matter in a press release.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Mahmudul Hossain Maruf conducted a drive in Panchabati area under the upazila and arrested the trio along with the drugs.



During primary interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in drugs smuggling, the press release said.



A case was filed with Bhairab Model PS against the arrested under the Narcotics Control Act, the press release added.



DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Police arrested a female drug dealer along with hemp and yaba tablets from Daulatkhan Upazila in the district on Monday night.



The arrested woman is Mst Ayna, 45, wife of Md Monir, a resident of Ward No. 7 under Char Khalifa Union in the upazila.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatkhan PS Ranjan Khaskel said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Md Monir at night, and arrested his wife Ayna along with one kilograms of hemp and five yaba tablets red-handed while she was selling those.



Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, Ayna's husband Monir fled away at that time.



Both of the couple are listed drug dealers in the area, said the OC.



However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Daulatkhan PS in this regard, the OC added.



RANGPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 26 kilograms of hemp from a passenger bus on the Rangpur-Kurigram highway in Kawnia Upazila of the district on Monday night.



The arrested man is Farhadul Islam, 30, a resident of Gutirgor Village under Kaliganj Upazila of the district.



Kawnia PS OC Muntaseer Billah said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers raided a Dhaka-bound passenger bus on the highway at Bijoler Ghunti Point, and seized the drugs from the bus.



During the search, police also arrested Farhadul from the bus.



A case was filed with the PS against Farhadul Islam under the Narcotics Control Act, said the OC.



Later on, the arrested was sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order, the OC added.



FARIDPUR: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 6,000 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.



RAB-10 CPC-3 Company Commander Lt KM Shaikh Akter confirmed the matter in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.



The arrested persons are Md Habibul Bashar alias Sumon Sheikh, 38, a resident of Shibrampur area, and Md Tuhin Sheikh, 30, of Gyiandia area in the district town.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Rajbari area in the city in the afternoon, and arrested the duo along with the drugs.



At that time, RAB members also seized an easy-bike, two mobile phone sets, and Tk 8,000 in cash from their possession, he said.



During primary interrogation, the duo confessed to their involvement with the drugs smuggling.



A case was filed with the PS concerned against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the RAB official added.



NATORE: Two-hundred-forty kilograms of hemp were seized from two cars with stickers of Home Ministry used by drug peddlers from Singra Upazila in the district on Monday morning.



Members of DNC, in a drive, arrested Milon, 37, Mominul Islam, 36, and Hossain Ahmed, 23, of Fulbari Upazila in Kurigram in this connection.



Assistant Director (AD) of Rajshahi DNC Mohammad Zillur Rahman said in a press conference that acting on a tip-off, a team of the department took position in Lalor Bazaar area of the upazila in the morning and stopped two cars with sticker of Ministry of Home Affairs.



While searching the cars, they recovered a total of 240 kilograms of hemp from their possession and arrested the trio.



At that time, they also seized the both vehicles from the scene.



"Drug traffickers are using new method to smuggle drugs but we have strengthened our activities to stop trafficking," he said.

However, legal procedures would be taken in this regard, the DNC AD added.



SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: Police arrested a drug dealer along with 34 kilograms of hemp from the Dhaka-Khulna Expressway in Shibchar Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested man is Arif Khan, 28, son of Abdur Rashid Khan, a resident of Gobardia Village in Bagerhat District.



Police sources on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Mostafa Kamal conducted a drive in Pacchar area on the expressway, and arrested him along with hemp worth about Tk 6.80 lakh.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Shibchar PS in this regard.



Assistant Superintend of Police Md Anisur Rahman confirmed the matter.



BRAHMANBARIA: Three people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Ashuganj Upazila of the district recently.



Police, in a drive, arrested two persons along with 47 kilograms of marijuana from Ashuganj Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Shafiqur Rahman, 26, hails from Sarail Upazila, and Alamgir Mia, 45, an inhabitant of Kasba Upazila in the district.



Ashuganj PS OC Nahid Ahmed said on information, a team of the law enforcers stopped a pickup van in Syed Nazrul Islam bridge area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway. After searching the pickup, the law enforcers found the cannabis. Then they arrested Shafiqur and Alamgir from the scene.



A case was filed under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS against the arrested in this regard, the OC added.



On the other hand, police, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 104 kilograms of hemp from Ashuganj Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested man is identified as Ziaur Rahman, 38, hails from Kasba Upazila of the district.



Ashuganj PS OC Nahid Ahmed said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers stopped a covered van in Syed Nazrul Islam Bridge area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway.



While searching the vehicle, the law enforcers have found 104 kilograms of hemp in the covered van and arrested Ziaur Rahman for the drugs smuggling.



A case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the OC added.



BARISHAL: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 14 kilograms of hemp from Babuganj Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested man is Shamim Sheikh, 35, hails from Hajerakathi area under Bhanga Upazila of Faridpur District.

Barishal Metropolitan Police media cell confirmed the matter.



Barishal Airport PS SI Lokman Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Rahmatpur area and arrested the man along with the drugs.



Later on, he was sent to jail after filling of a case against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the SI added.



A total of 17 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in nine districts- Noakhali, Kishoreganj, Bhola, Rangpur, Faridpur, Natore, Madaripur, Brahmanbaria and Barishal, in recent times.NOAKHALI: A drug dealer was arrested by the members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) along with 2,600 yaba tablets from Sonaimuri Municipality in the district early Thursday.The arrested man is Mehedi Hasan Sani, 22, a resident of Nawtola Village of the municipality.According to Noakhali District DNC, acting on a tip-off, a team of the department conducted a drive at Nawtola Haji Bari at early hours, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Inspector Kazi Mohammad Sultan Ahmed Uddin confirmed the matter.KISHOREGANJ: Four people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Bhairab Upazila of the district in four days.Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with 38 kilograms of hemp from the upazila on Tuesday night.The arrested person is Md Rubel, 45, son of Abdul Barak of Kamalpur Gurakanda Village under Bhairab Upazila.RAB-14 CPC-2 Bhairab Camp Squad Commander Assistant Superintend of Police Mohammad Akkas Ali said RAB members raided Shahid Ivy Rahman Stadium area in Bhairab at night and arrested him with the hemp.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhairab Model PS in this regard, the RAB official added.On the other hand, Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested three drug peddlers along with 1,000 pieces yaba tablets from Bhairab Upazila in the district recently.The arrested persons are: Md Helim Mia, 40, a resident of Jagannathpur Awlakanda area, Md Sohag Mia, 32, and Md Deen Islam alias Balla, 20, residents of Panchabati area under the upazila.Kishoreganj District Police confirmed the matter in a press release.Acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Mahmudul Hossain Maruf conducted a drive in Panchabati area under the upazila and arrested the trio along with the drugs.During primary interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in drugs smuggling, the press release said.A case was filed with Bhairab Model PS against the arrested under the Narcotics Control Act, the press release added.DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Police arrested a female drug dealer along with hemp and yaba tablets from Daulatkhan Upazila in the district on Monday night.The arrested woman is Mst Ayna, 45, wife of Md Monir, a resident of Ward No. 7 under Char Khalifa Union in the upazila.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatkhan PS Ranjan Khaskel said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Md Monir at night, and arrested his wife Ayna along with one kilograms of hemp and five yaba tablets red-handed while she was selling those.Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, Ayna's husband Monir fled away at that time.Both of the couple are listed drug dealers in the area, said the OC.However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Daulatkhan PS in this regard, the OC added.RANGPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 26 kilograms of hemp from a passenger bus on the Rangpur-Kurigram highway in Kawnia Upazila of the district on Monday night.The arrested man is Farhadul Islam, 30, a resident of Gutirgor Village under Kaliganj Upazila of the district.Kawnia PS OC Muntaseer Billah said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers raided a Dhaka-bound passenger bus on the highway at Bijoler Ghunti Point, and seized the drugs from the bus.During the search, police also arrested Farhadul from the bus.A case was filed with the PS against Farhadul Islam under the Narcotics Control Act, said the OC.Later on, the arrested was sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order, the OC added.FARIDPUR: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 6,000 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.RAB-10 CPC-3 Company Commander Lt KM Shaikh Akter confirmed the matter in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.The arrested persons are Md Habibul Bashar alias Sumon Sheikh, 38, a resident of Shibrampur area, and Md Tuhin Sheikh, 30, of Gyiandia area in the district town.Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Rajbari area in the city in the afternoon, and arrested the duo along with the drugs.At that time, RAB members also seized an easy-bike, two mobile phone sets, and Tk 8,000 in cash from their possession, he said.During primary interrogation, the duo confessed to their involvement with the drugs smuggling.A case was filed with the PS concerned against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the RAB official added.NATORE: Two-hundred-forty kilograms of hemp were seized from two cars with stickers of Home Ministry used by drug peddlers from Singra Upazila in the district on Monday morning.Members of DNC, in a drive, arrested Milon, 37, Mominul Islam, 36, and Hossain Ahmed, 23, of Fulbari Upazila in Kurigram in this connection.Assistant Director (AD) of Rajshahi DNC Mohammad Zillur Rahman said in a press conference that acting on a tip-off, a team of the department took position in Lalor Bazaar area of the upazila in the morning and stopped two cars with sticker of Ministry of Home Affairs.While searching the cars, they recovered a total of 240 kilograms of hemp from their possession and arrested the trio.At that time, they also seized the both vehicles from the scene."Drug traffickers are using new method to smuggle drugs but we have strengthened our activities to stop trafficking," he said.However, legal procedures would be taken in this regard, the DNC AD added.SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: Police arrested a drug dealer along with 34 kilograms of hemp from the Dhaka-Khulna Expressway in Shibchar Upazila of the district recently.The arrested man is Arif Khan, 28, son of Abdur Rashid Khan, a resident of Gobardia Village in Bagerhat District.Police sources on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Mostafa Kamal conducted a drive in Pacchar area on the expressway, and arrested him along with hemp worth about Tk 6.80 lakh.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Shibchar PS in this regard.Assistant Superintend of Police Md Anisur Rahman confirmed the matter.BRAHMANBARIA: Three people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Ashuganj Upazila of the district recently.Police, in a drive, arrested two persons along with 47 kilograms of marijuana from Ashuganj Upazila in the district recently.The arrested persons are: Shafiqur Rahman, 26, hails from Sarail Upazila, and Alamgir Mia, 45, an inhabitant of Kasba Upazila in the district.Ashuganj PS OC Nahid Ahmed said on information, a team of the law enforcers stopped a pickup van in Syed Nazrul Islam bridge area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway. After searching the pickup, the law enforcers found the cannabis. Then they arrested Shafiqur and Alamgir from the scene.A case was filed under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS against the arrested in this regard, the OC added.On the other hand, police, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 104 kilograms of hemp from Ashuganj Upazila in the district recently.The arrested man is identified as Ziaur Rahman, 38, hails from Kasba Upazila of the district.Ashuganj PS OC Nahid Ahmed said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers stopped a covered van in Syed Nazrul Islam Bridge area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway.While searching the vehicle, the law enforcers have found 104 kilograms of hemp in the covered van and arrested Ziaur Rahman for the drugs smuggling.A case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the OC added.BARISHAL: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 14 kilograms of hemp from Babuganj Upazila in the district recently.The arrested man is Shamim Sheikh, 35, hails from Hajerakathi area under Bhanga Upazila of Faridpur District.Barishal Metropolitan Police media cell confirmed the matter.Barishal Airport PS SI Lokman Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Rahmatpur area and arrested the man along with the drugs.Later on, he was sent to jail after filling of a case against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the SI added.