W African bloc backs military ‘standby’ force for Niger







The ECOWAS regional bloc did not provide details on the force to be deployed or the timetable for action against the military officers who seized control of Niger two weeks ago, deposing Mohamed Bazoum as president.



But on his return to Abidjan from the emergency summit in Nigeria's capital Abuja, Ouattara said: "The Chiefs of Staff will have other conferences to finalise things but they have the agreement of the Conference of Heads of State for the operation to start as soon as possible."

Ivory Coast would provide a battalion of 850 to 1,100 men alongside soldiers from Nigeria and Benin, and other countries would join them, Ouattara said.



"We are determined to restore president Bazoum to his functions."



Earlier, in Abuja, ECOWAS Commission President Omar Touray had announced the deployment of the bloc's force.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for a non-violent solution to reverse the coup, praising the "determination of ECOWAS to explore all options for the peaceful resolution of the crisis" in a statement on Thursday.



The bloc was "playing a key role in making clear the imperative of a return to constitutional order, and we very much support ECOWAS' leadership and work on this", he told reporters earlier Thursday.



Former colonial power France gave its "full support to all the conclusions" ECOWAS reached, the foreign ministry said.



Meanwhile, West African nations on Friday worked on gathering troops for a possible military intervention in Niger as the leaders of an army coup resisted international calls for them to step down and restore the ousted president to office.



However, it was not yet clear how big the force could be, how long it could take to assemble, and if it would actually invade.



The regional bloc ECOWAS ordered the activation of the standby force on Thursday, two weeks after generals ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in the seventh coup in West and Central Africa in three years.



It marks the first time that such a force would be used and has raised the spectre of deepening conflict in a region where global powers have strategic interests.



ECOWAS (the Economic Community of West African States) said all options were on the table and they still hoped for a peaceful resolution to the Niger crisis. �AFP, REUTERS



