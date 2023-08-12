Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 August, 2023, 12:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Despite ‘weak’ accord, Amazon summit bolsters call for rich to pay up

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

BELEM, Aug 11: Amazon rainforest nations emerged from a summit this week with a stronger hand to play at upcoming United Nations climate talks, despite the meeting's lackluster final agreement, according to environmental groups.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the Amazon countries dashed expectations for a shared 2030 target to eliminate deforestation, with the accord lacking specific plans to tackle illegal gold mining or provisions for ending oil drilling in the region.

But they united around a demand for rich countries to pay for forest conservation, acknowledging an historic responsibility for climate change - a call joined by other rainforest peers, including Indonesia, the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo and others in a second accord on Wednesday.

"It's not Brazil that needs money. It's not Colombia that needs money. It's not Venezuela. It's nature that industrial development polluted over 200 years," Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told reporters at the close of the summit.
"So (developed nations) now need to pay their part to restore a part of what they destroyed."

Lula will take that message on the road this year at the G20, United Nations General Assembly and U.N. COP28 climate summit.

The Brazilian nonprofit Amazon Environmental Research Institute (Ipam) said the declaration fell short by leaving out a hard target to end deforestation, but it was still important to show a united front among rainforest nations.

"Being united gives strength in negotiations," said André Guimar�es, Ipam's executive director, in a statement.

Marcio Astrini, head of the nonprofit Climate Observatory, called the declaration "very weak." But he also applauded the symbolism of the eight Amazon countries meeting together for the first time in 14 years and joining their voices with the world's other major rainforests.

Lula in particular left the summit as a stronger voice for this bloc, Astrini said.

Although he could not convince Bolivia and Venezuela to match Brazil's commitment to ending deforestation by 2030, his public efforts are a powerful signal to rich countries, which he has pressed for financial contributions, Astrini added.

Rainforest nations have a stronger unified voice after the meeting, at least on paper, said Luis Roman, a representative of nonprofit WWF Peru. Now much will hinge on follow-up meetings to discuss implementing the priorities laid out in declarations, such as proposals for funding conservation,   he said.    �REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India proposes sweeping overhaul of British-era criminal laws
Muslims flee Indian business hub after religious clashes, attacks
W African bloc backs military ‘standby’ force for Niger
Hawaii fire death toll hits 55, expected to rise
Russia launches first Moon mission in nearly 50 years
Despite ‘weak’ accord, Amazon summit bolsters call for rich to pay up
Pakistan President tells Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose name for caretaker premier by today
Zelensky fires heads of military enlistment in all Ukrainian regions


Latest News
Bodies of twins found in Shahbagh
Hawaii starts probe into wildfire handling, as toll hits 67
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
Niger coup supporters protest West African military force
Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain, AP source says
'China, Russia, Iran engaged in foreign interference in New Zealand'
Youth beaten dead on suspicion of theft in Kushtia
Global Covid cases up 80% as new subvariant rises
IMF, WB data show anti-Russia sanctions failed: Foreign Ministry
Most Read News
Dengue outbreak surging
Sixty people held in city anti-narcotics drives
Lighten children’s schoolbags
Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup
Another female doctor dies of dengue
BNP begins mass processions
Ten injured as 2 buses collide in Rangpur
Modi govt wins no-confidence vote over Manipur
Maize farmers repay 100pc loan taken for farming
BNP, like-minded parties to bring out mass processions, AL' peace rally in city today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft