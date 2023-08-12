Video
Saturday, 12 August, 2023
Foreign News

Zelensky fires heads of military enlistment in all Ukrainian regions

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

KYIV, Aug 11: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday dismissed officials responsible for military conscription in each region of the country, citing corruption allegations that he said could amount to treason.

"We are dismissing all regional military commissars," Zelensky said in a post on social media, following a meeting with senior military leadership.

"This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery at a time of war is high treason," he added.

Kyiv has been conscripting Ukrainians for assault battalions for its counteroffensive against Russian forces to recapture territory controlled by Moscow's troops.

The move reflects Ukraine's efforts to clamp down on graft and corruption as part of sweeping reforms requested by Western institutions like the European Union, which Ukraine hopes to join.

"During the inspection of the territorial recruitment centres, law enforcement agencies exposed cases of corruption," the presidency said in a separate statement.

It said Ukraine's general mobilisation was a key area in which inspectors had uncovered instances of foul play.

These "pose a threat to Ukraine's national security and undermine confidence in state institutions," the statement said.

It added that Ukraine's security council recommended that the head of the army select replacements who have battlefield experience and were vetted by Ukraine's intelligence services.     �AFP


