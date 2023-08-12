Video
Saturday, 12 August, 2023
No one is more serious than Shakib: Papon

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon believes Shakib Al Hasan's seriousness toward cricket will benefit the national team in many ways as they are gearing up for two big tournaments-Asia Cup and World Cup.

Papon had some doubt about Shakib's commitment as the ace all-rounder missed some of the matches of the national team due to his other involvement.

But he of late has seen a noticeable change in Shakib, which prompted him to keep faith on the star all-rounder.

"There was no doubt about his potential. One thing I feel very good ...watching him from last one year...I had doubt about Shakib, it's my personal opinion and I had doubt about his seriousness. I was thinking whether he would play or not. Now I see him more serious than anyone else," Papon said.

"We've been playing cricket consistently and Shakib is playing all of them. He went to Canada, now he is in Sri Lanka. For every franchise around the world, he is giving his best. He wants to win always.

Now that he has got the captaincy in the World Cup, I think he is now totally focused on cricket. It's a big deal for us. There is never any doubt about his ability," he added.

After being announced captain in ODI format, Shakib became the captain of Bangladesh in all three formats of cricket at this moment.

But Papon said they would talk to him at length to know whether he would keep leading the side in all three formats of cricket.

"I spoke to him on the phone yesterday but we need to talk to him at length to know his long term plan. He is now busy with Lankan Premier League. Let him come first and then we will also talk about which format he will keep leading, whether it is all three formats or one or two of them," he said.     �BSS



