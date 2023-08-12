Video
Australia skipper Kerr to start World Cup clash if fully fit: Coach

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

BRISBANE, AUG 11: Australia skipper Sam Kerr will start against France in Saturday's Women's World Cup quarter-final if fully fit after a calf injury, coach Tony Gustavsson said.

The striker got her first minutes at the tournament as a late substitute in the 2-0 win over Denmark in the last 16 on Monday.

The home fans are desperate to see the Chelsea striker start against France in Brisbane, but that would mean Gustavsson changing a winning side. The victor will meet Colombia or England in the last four.

Gustavsson was unequivocal Friday when asked by reporters if bringing in Kerr would disrupt a team which recovered from losing 3-2 to Nigeria in the group phase to beat Canada 4-0 before sweeping past Denmark.

"I want to be very clear with you all now," the Swede said on the eve of the clash with France.

"If Sam is fit to play 90 minutes, she is starting, it is not even a question, and the team knows that.

"We are talking about Sam Kerr here. Whether she is fit to play 90 minutes and extra time, that is to be decided tonight.
"But there's no question whatsoever that if she is (fit), she is starting."

Kerr, who averages a goal every other game for her country, was supposed to have been the face of the World Cup.

But she suffered a calf injury on the eve of the tournament and did not play a minute in the group phase, before coming on in the 80th minute against Denmark in Sydney.

The whole Matildas squad, including Kerr, trained on Friday ahead of the meeting with France.

"It challenges me in my decision-making," Gustavsson said of having all 23 players to choose from.
"It's not easy because a lot of people deserve to start."     �AFP


