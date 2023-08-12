Video
latest
Home Sports

National Youth Chess

Manon Reja Neer emerges champions

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Fide Master Manon Reja Neer emerged champion in the Under-18 Open category of the Sheikh Kamal National Youth Chess Championships'2023 securing seven points after the 7th and final round matches concluded at the chess federation hall room and NSC conference room on Wednesday night.
Bangladesh Chess Federation has arranged the National Youth Chess Championships for Under-8,10,12,16,18, Open and Girls Categories, on the occasion of the 74th birth anniversary of Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the pioneer of modern sports in Bangladesh.

Swarnavo Choudhury became runner-up securing 6 points while Md. Nafis Fuad Zahin became 3rd with 5 points in the Under-18 Open category.
CM Nusrat Jahan Alo of Cumilla became champion in the U-18 girl's category collecting 6 points, FM Wadifa Ahmed became runner-up with 5.5 points while Jannatul Ferdausi of Rajshahi became 3rd with 4.5 points.

CM Md Azmaeen Parvez Sayor became unbeaten champion in the U-16 Open Category securing maximum 7 points, Mohammad Shaker Ullah of Cox's Bazar became runner-up with 6 points while Afnan Jarif Haque became 3rd with collecting 5.5 points.

In the Under-16 girl's category, Isarat Jahan Diba became champion securing 5.5 points, Omnia Binte Yusuf Lubaba of Chattogram became runner up with 4.5 points while Simon Ahmed of Cumilla became 3rd with 3.5 points.

In the U-14 Open Category, Kazi Afsan Ronak Annan became champion collecting 6 points,. Sudipta Pal of Sylhet became runner-up with 5.5 points while Aabid Mahadi Saad became 3rd with 5 points.    �UNB


