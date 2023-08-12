Early transfers could bolster Arsenal's title bid: Arteta







LONDON, AUG 11: Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal may have stolen a march over their Premier League rivals with an early conclusion to the club's summer transfer window dealings.The Gunners, runners-up last term to English champions Manchester City, have spent more than £200 million ($254 million, 232 million euros) to bring Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice to the Emirates Stadium before the middle of July, with the trio all involved in Arsenal's pre-season tour of the United States.And while the future for the likes of highly-regarded Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo remains uncertain, Arteta said there was an advantage to assembling his squad well before the start of a new season.Spanish boss Arteta, whose Arsenal side beat Manchester City on penalties to win the Community Shield at Wembley last weekend, added: "Also for the coaches it is important, for the media, for the commercial for the clubs as well. �AFP