Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 August, 2023, 12:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Early transfers could bolster Arsenal's title bid: Arteta

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

LONDON, AUG 11: Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal may have stolen a march over their Premier League rivals with an early conclusion to the club's summer transfer window dealings.

The Gunners, runners-up last term to English champions Manchester City, have spent more than £200 million ($254 million, 232 million euros) to bring Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice to the Emirates Stadium before the middle of July, with the trio all involved in Arsenal's pre-season tour of the United States.

And while the future for the likes of highly-regarded Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo remains uncertain, Arteta said there was an advantage to assembling his squad well before the start of a new season.

Spanish boss Arteta, whose Arsenal side beat Manchester City on penalties to win the Community Shield at Wembley last weekend, added: "Also for the coaches it is important, for the media, for the commercial for the clubs as well.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No one is more serious than Shakib: Papon
France ready to take on 'entire nation' in World Cup quarter-final
Australia skipper Kerr to start World Cup clash if fully fit: Coach
Manon Reja Neer emerges champions
Spain hit extra-time winner to reach World Cup semi-finals for first time
Real Madrid not searching for Courtois replacement, says Ancelotti
Early transfers could bolster Arsenal's title bid: Arteta
All former champions out as Sweden set up Spain WC semi-final


Latest News
Bodies of twins found in Shahbagh
Hawaii starts probe into wildfire handling, as toll hits 67
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
Niger coup supporters protest West African military force
Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain, AP source says
'China, Russia, Iran engaged in foreign interference in New Zealand'
Youth beaten dead on suspicion of theft in Kushtia
Global Covid cases up 80% as new subvariant rises
IMF, WB data show anti-Russia sanctions failed: Foreign Ministry
Most Read News
Dengue outbreak surging
Sixty people held in city anti-narcotics drives
Lighten children’s schoolbags
Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup
Another female doctor dies of dengue
BNP begins mass processions
Ten injured as 2 buses collide in Rangpur
Modi govt wins no-confidence vote over Manipur
Maize farmers repay 100pc loan taken for farming
BNP, like-minded parties to bring out mass processions, AL' peace rally in city today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft