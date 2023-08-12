Video
Saturday, 12 August, 2023
All former champions out as Sweden set up Spain WC semi-final

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

AUCKLAND, AUG 11: A new name will be engraved on the Women's World Cup after Sweden clung on to defeat the 2011 champions Japan 2-1 on Friday, with Spain awaiting in the semi-final.

Spain needed extra time earlier to defeat the Netherlands, the 2019 runners-up, 2-1 to reach the last four for the first time in their history

After the exits of Germany, Norway and holders the United States, Japan had been the last remaining former champions.

They refused to go out without a fight, Honoka Hayashi pulling a goal back three minutes from the end of normal time to set up a frantic finish in front of more than 43,000 at Auckland's Eden Park.

Japan also missed a penalty and rattled the woodwork as the Swedes clung on for the second game in a row after holding off the USA and winning a penalty shootout in the last 16.

Sweden, the top-ranked side left standing at world number three, survived to reach the semi-finals for the third time in four World Cups.

They will stay at Eden Park to face Spain on Tuesday for a place in the final.

Sweden took the lead in the 32nd minute when Japan failed to clear and the ball fell to Amanda Ilestedt to stab home a scrappy opener, her fourth goal of the tournament.

Peter Gerhardsson's side made it 2-0 from a penalty six minutes after the break, converted by Manchester City's Filippa Angeldal.

Japan were given a lifeline when they won a penalty of their own in the 76th minute.
Riko Ueki picked herself up after being fouled, but smashed her spot-kick off the underside of the bar and headed the rebound over.

The woodwork rescued Sweden again in the 87th minute but seconds later Hayashi pounced, setting up a nerve-shredding stoppage time that lasted almost 11 minutes before Sweden could celebrate.

Spanish teenager Salma Paralluelo's smart extra-time winner knocked out the Netherlands in Wellington after an incident-packed match ended normal time 1-1.

Spain, who have recovered from a 4-0 humbling by Japan in the group phase, dominated the first half and twice hit the woodwork in quick succession. They also had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR.

The Netherlands got a foothold in the second half and thought they had a chance to take the lead when Lineth Beerensteyn was fouled in the box, but the penalty was rescinded after a VAR review.

Spain went ahead from the spot with nine minutes left of normal time through Mariona Caldentey after Paralluelo's cross struck Stefanie van der Gragt's hand just inside the penalty box.

Defender Van der Gragt playing for the last time before retirement made amends in the first minute of stoppage time when she blasted inside the far post for 1-1.

The Netherlands had the better of extra time, but second-half substitute Paralluelo was the hero for Spain as she went down the left and lashed the ball hard and low into the bottom corner.

"It's hard now," said Van der Gragt.

"We had the chance in extra time and we didn't score, they had one chance and they scored.
"That's football."

The other two quarter-finals are on Saturday, when co-hosts Australia play France in Brisbane and European champions England face Colombia in Sydney with the winners to meet on Wednesday.

Australia skipper and goalscoring great Sam Kerr will start against France if fully fit after a calf injury, coach Tony Gustavsson said Friday. The Chelsea striker got her first minutes of action at the tournament as a late substitute in the 2-0 win over Denmark in the last 16.    �AFP


