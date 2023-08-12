Alcaraz battles into Toronto quarters, Murray out injured







World number one Alcaraz was only just able to extend his win streak to 14 matches as he fended off a third-set offensive from his 15th-seeded Polish opponent.



Alcaraz needed five match points to advance over Hurkacz and flirted with disaster as he let a 5-2 lead in the final set slip into a second consecutive tiebreak.

"I was in trouble serving for the match - I don't know how I won," he said after winning his 19th Masters 1000 match from 21 played this season.



"I was fighting, there was a fire inside; this match was pretty tough.



"In the tough moments I told myself to keep fighting and go for it, play aggressively."



The Spaniard went from 5-2 to 5-6 in a heartbeat before pulling out victory.



"I was feeling bad and could not feel my shots. But I just stayed calm and tried to find the good feeling again," he said.

"Top players have to find the way to stay alive and end the match playing well."



Alcaraz will face American 12th seed Tommy Paul in the last eight. Paul booked his quarter-final place with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Marcos Giron.



Elsewhere on Thursday, Andy Murray's tournament ended abruptly with the British veteran withdrawing injured shortly before his last 16 clash with Italy's Jannik Sinner.



"I feel like I've let the crowd down. I've rarely had this situation in my career. I feel terrible, this feels rubbish."



Meanwhile second seeded-Daniil Medvedev's hardcourt mastery continued with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Lorenzo Musetti.



Medvedev dispatched the number 19 Italian in 93 minutes with three breaks of serve, pushing his tour-leading number of hardcourt match wins to 31 with just three defeats.



The 2021 Toronto champion is chasing his sixth title of 2023 and his fifth on hardcourt.



He will bid for the semi-finals against Alex de Minaur, who defeated eighth seed Taylor Fritz 7-6 (9/7), 4-6, 6-1.



There was disappointment, however, for third-seeded Casper Ruud, who came up just short in his bid to battle past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who pulled off an upset 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (7/4) win. �AFP



