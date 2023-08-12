Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 August, 2023, 12:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Alcaraz battles into Toronto quarters, Murray out injured

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

TORONTO, AUG 11: Carlos Alcaraz passed a tiebreak test on Thursday as the top seed squeezed into the Toronto Masters quarter-finals with a 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/3) victory over Hubert Hurkacz.

World number one Alcaraz was only just able to extend his win streak to 14 matches as he fended off a third-set offensive from his 15th-seeded Polish opponent.

Alcaraz needed five match points to advance over Hurkacz and flirted with disaster as he let a 5-2 lead in the final set slip into a second consecutive tiebreak.

"I was in trouble serving for the match - I don't know how I won," he said after winning his 19th Masters 1000 match from 21 played this season.

"I was fighting, there was a fire inside; this match was pretty tough.

"In the tough moments I told myself to keep fighting and go for it, play aggressively."

The Spaniard went from 5-2 to 5-6 in a heartbeat before pulling out victory.

"I was feeling bad and could not feel my shots. But I just stayed calm and tried to find the good feeling again," he said.
"Top players have to find the way to stay alive and end the match playing well."

Alcaraz will face American 12th seed Tommy Paul in the last eight. Paul booked his quarter-final place with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Marcos Giron.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Andy Murray's tournament ended abruptly with the British veteran withdrawing injured shortly before his last 16 clash with Italy's Jannik Sinner.

"I feel like I've let the crowd down. I've rarely had this situation in my career. I feel terrible, this feels rubbish."

Meanwhile second seeded-Daniil Medvedev's hardcourt mastery continued with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Lorenzo Musetti.

Medvedev dispatched the number 19 Italian in 93 minutes with three breaks of serve, pushing his tour-leading number of hardcourt match wins to 31 with just three defeats.

The 2021 Toronto champion is chasing his sixth title of 2023 and his fifth on hardcourt.

He will bid for the semi-finals against Alex de Minaur, who defeated eighth seed Taylor Fritz 7-6 (9/7), 4-6, 6-1.  

There was disappointment, however, for third-seeded Casper Ruud, who came up just short in his bid to battle past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who pulled off an upset 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (7/4) win.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No one is more serious than Shakib: Papon
France ready to take on 'entire nation' in World Cup quarter-final
Australia skipper Kerr to start World Cup clash if fully fit: Coach
Manon Reja Neer emerges champions
Spain hit extra-time winner to reach World Cup semi-finals for first time
Real Madrid not searching for Courtois replacement, says Ancelotti
Early transfers could bolster Arsenal's title bid: Arteta
All former champions out as Sweden set up Spain WC semi-final


Latest News
Bodies of twins found in Shahbagh
Hawaii starts probe into wildfire handling, as toll hits 67
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
Niger coup supporters protest West African military force
Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain, AP source says
'China, Russia, Iran engaged in foreign interference in New Zealand'
Youth beaten dead on suspicion of theft in Kushtia
Global Covid cases up 80% as new subvariant rises
IMF, WB data show anti-Russia sanctions failed: Foreign Ministry
Most Read News
Dengue outbreak surging
Sixty people held in city anti-narcotics drives
Lighten children’s schoolbags
Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup
Another female doctor dies of dengue
BNP begins mass processions
Ten injured as 2 buses collide in Rangpur
Modi govt wins no-confidence vote over Manipur
Maize farmers repay 100pc loan taken for farming
BNP, like-minded parties to bring out mass processions, AL' peace rally in city today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft