

Kane move to Bayern Munich 'imminent', says Spurs boss



The two clubs have reportedly agreed a fee worth an initial 100 million euros ($110 million, £86 million) for the 30-year-old striker, who had just one year left on his contract at Spurs.



Kane has been given permission to travel to Germany to complete a medical ahead of what would be a record transfer for a Bundesliga club.

Postecoglou is preparing to take charge of his first game in charge of Tottenham at Brentford on Sunday and said he is now planning on life without the club's all-time top goalscorer.



"My understanding is it has progressed to the point where it looks like it will happen," said Postecoglou at his pre-match press conference.



"From that perspective at least it gives us some clarity and we move forward without Harry.



"From my perspective it is just about understanding where we are at and the information I have at the moment is the deal is imminent, but like with all these things, you leave yourself some leeway.



"But moving forward and training today preparing for Brentford, we are doing it without Harry."



Earlier on Friday, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said the six-time European champions were working on the deal as their "highest priority".



Tuchel's men kick off their season against RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday with the start of the Bundesliga season not till next weekend.



"We are working hard on it... that is no secret," said the former Chelsea manager.



"But as of now there is no decision. As long as there is no agreement, the coach is not going to talk about it, as it is not his player."



Kane scored 280 goals in 435 games for Spurs and is also England's all-time top goalscorer with 58 international goals.

However, he is yet to win a major trophy at club or international level.



Silverware is all but guaranteed at Bayern, who have won 11 straight Bundesliga titles.



But the German giants were in desperate need of a striker after struggling to replace Robert Lewandowski last season.



Bayern were eliminated by eventual winners Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and won the Bundesliga title on goal difference thanks to a final-day capitulation from Borussia Dortmund. �AFP



LONDON, AUG 11: Harry Kane is on the brink of a move to Bayern Munich, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed on Friday.The two clubs have reportedly agreed a fee worth an initial 100 million euros ($110 million, £86 million) for the 30-year-old striker, who had just one year left on his contract at Spurs.Kane has been given permission to travel to Germany to complete a medical ahead of what would be a record transfer for a Bundesliga club.Postecoglou is preparing to take charge of his first game in charge of Tottenham at Brentford on Sunday and said he is now planning on life without the club's all-time top goalscorer."My understanding is it has progressed to the point where it looks like it will happen," said Postecoglou at his pre-match press conference."From that perspective at least it gives us some clarity and we move forward without Harry."From my perspective it is just about understanding where we are at and the information I have at the moment is the deal is imminent, but like with all these things, you leave yourself some leeway."But moving forward and training today preparing for Brentford, we are doing it without Harry."Earlier on Friday, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said the six-time European champions were working on the deal as their "highest priority".Tuchel's men kick off their season against RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday with the start of the Bundesliga season not till next weekend."We are working hard on it... that is no secret," said the former Chelsea manager."But as of now there is no decision. As long as there is no agreement, the coach is not going to talk about it, as it is not his player."Kane scored 280 goals in 435 games for Spurs and is also England's all-time top goalscorer with 58 international goals.However, he is yet to win a major trophy at club or international level.Silverware is all but guaranteed at Bayern, who have won 11 straight Bundesliga titles.But the German giants were in desperate need of a striker after struggling to replace Robert Lewandowski last season.Bayern were eliminated by eventual winners Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and won the Bundesliga title on goal difference thanks to a final-day capitulation from Borussia Dortmund. �AFP