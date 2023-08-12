

T h e P a r r o t Mitu hung the cage by her bed before going to sleep. Mithu is Mitu's very first pet ever. Mother told her to feed him seeds every morning and evening and give him water to drink as well. Thus she put two small boxes containing some seeds and a little water inside the cage for the small one. She had to become a responsible little lady now. Right before Mitu was about to fall asleep, Mithu mutterd, and "Here! Mitu! Look here!''



She was scolded again today.



It goes without saying that the offense wasn't too serious, Today's Mitu's birthday. Because of the occasion she has been annoying her mother since morning bombarding her with just one question over and over again.

"Hey! What gifts will I be getting this year?!" Eventually the lady's patience ran out.



"What nonsense have you been spouting since morning? I told you you'll get to open all your presents in the evening at the party. You'll see then.



Now keep your mouth shut and give me a moment of peace, will you?'', Mother shouts.



"But you never even asked me what I want. What if I don't like the present you got for me?" Mitu says with a hint of impatience in her voice.



-"WHAT?! How dare you speak like such a savage to me, you insolent child? Get out of my sight right now or I will make sure you get nothing today.''



Mitu had really done it now. Mother was furious. She walked away without uttering another word with a pained look on her face. Her dad returned home shortly after and saw her sitting in the living room sofa quietly. He expected her to be cheery given the occasion but the expected festive mood was nowhere to be found. He asked her, "What's the matter honey? Why the long face? Did your mother scold you?''



Mitu relayed her mother's words to her father.



With a wary expression he asked the little girl, "Well, what is it that you want? Tell me."



Mitu's face lit up in an instant. She said, "Can you buy me a car, Daddy?''



Mitu's father couldn't help but giggle quietly in his mind. "Oh? You should have said so! Let me go now and buy a car set from the store right away!''



Mitu shuddered at the thought. She clarified, "NO! NO! Not a toy car, I want a real one! Like the ones you see on the road. Premio, Toyota, Mercedes-those ones! I want to go to school while riding on one of those, come back home as well while dropping my friends to theirs on the way back. It will be so much fun! Please daddy, buy me a car. It has to be Blue, okay?"



The father stopped himself right before saying no. Mitu's eyes were sparkling with hope. Surely her father wouldn't let her down right? She has no idea that her father's less than ideal income made her innocent little wish very much out of reach for him.



The party started around evening like her mother said. Though in truth, it was only a homely get together with Mitu's grandma and some other close relatives present. Mitu had invited some of her school friends and her dad had told some of his office colleagues to attend last minute as well. It was no more than 8 people coming over to wish the birthday girl a hearty happy birthday-and that is all.



A cake was bought from the confectionary shop right by their apartment. Tea, biscuits, some fruits for the adults and some chocolates served as snacks for the children present there. Mitu received a doll, a bracelet, and a few semi expensive chocolate bars as birthday presents. The girl's mother gave her a pink pencil bag. But something more enchanting was waiting for Mitu.



Her father's oldest sister gave her a parrot. The little girl leapt with joy. The oldest aunt said, "Listen here Mitu, this parrot can talk. It will teach you many important things in life, much of which you still have no idea about."



Surprised beyond belief, Mitu utters, "What are you saying auntie? Parrots can't talk."



"This one is special, it can. My grandpa gave it to me during my childhood. Ever since then, this parrot has saved me from many grave situations. I'm sure with this by your side; you will learn many things about your family that are still unknown to you."



Mitu stayed silent for a bit. The green parrot inside the black cage was truly a sight to behold. Apparently it was going to help her in the long run too! It all sounded so unbelievable.



After a brief moment she gleams, "Thank you very much auntie, I hope I can learn many things from Mithu." Another relative cheers, "You already named the birdie! Looks like This is your biggest gift this year!"



Mitu laughed. She looked at the cage in her hand with utmost adoration. Suddenly Mithu in the cage chirped, "Mithu! Mithu!" Everyone leaned in curiously.



Mitu's dad bought a new doll set for her. He got into a fight with Mitu's mother for it, since he had bought it from a cheap thrift store. Mitu didn't mention anything about the car again, he couldn't help but wonder where Mitu had learned to say such thoughtless things but he decided not to give it much thought. Maybe it was for the best.



Maybe Mitu had realized his limitations.



Mitu hung the cage by her bed before going to sleep. Mithu is Mitu's very first pet ever. Mother told her to feed him seeds every morning and evening and give him water to drink as well. Thus she put two small boxes containing some seeds and a little water inside the cage for the small one. She had to become a responsible little lady now. Right before Mitu was about to fall asleep, Mithu mutterd, and "Here! Mitu! Look here!''



Mitu's sleepy eyes jolted open at the sound. The parrot really speaks very clearly. Bewildered, Mitu says, "Mithu, you speak so well!''



"Outside, go outside Mitu, the blue car is outside."

Mitu couldn't believe her ears. The parrot was telling her to go outside! But it was late at night now. She looked at the clock. The old wall clock's hands told her it was 12:30. She is usually the one to go to bed last around the house. Everyone else is definitely asleep now. Going outside now because the parrot told her to would be beyond idiotic. But she still let her curiosity get the best of her. She slowly left the bed. With courage in her heart, she stepped towards the door.



With one hand in her room's doorknob she looked back at her room. What little light was peeking through the curtains only made the room she was so used to seem so very unfamiliar. Mitu walks forward. There's mother and father's room. The maid sleeps at the room next to the dining space. Everything looked so astoundingly different tonight. Moving past all the rooms to the other side, Mitu opened the front door.



What a surprise the front door is open! While coming down the stairs from the second floor Mitu was stunned to see the rising sun in the sky through the curtain less window by the stairs. Had the wall clock in her room stopped working? After getting down, she walked out the gates.



"Come here honey, Here's your gift", father was smiling ear to ear there. The brand new Blue Premio car looked particularly illuminated under the morning sun. With trembling feet, Mitu approached the car. Father sat beside the driver's seat and signaled her to sit in the driver's seat. Mitu thought neither she nor her father knew anything about driving but looks like daddy knew quite a bit about it.



Mitu grabs and moves the steering wheel according to her father's directions and the car begins to move as well. No other cars on the street, it's only them. Driving through the empty street Mitu couldn't believe her dream had come true. Father's smiling face was such a nice sight to see as well. As the hazy sun got brighter, the car's speed increased along with it- as if they were racing against the flow of time itself. Mitu had never felt happier. Just then, in the blink of an eye, everything fell apart. Mitu felt like the ground beneath them was hastily being pulled away like a rug and she was falling into a never ending abyss, all alone. The next moment, she felt like she had stopped, as if the ground under her had decided to come back now. She gets up. Everything feels so light. Mitu looks ahead.



In midst of the flickering lights in her vision, she saw a scene she knew all too well. In it, she is telling her mother, "Mother, mother you know? Today one of my friends came to school in her dad's new car! Her dad was the one driving. Can you tell dad to buy me a car today? I will be so happy!" For the first time, Mitu in the sidelines noticed an anxious look on her mother's face. More than anything, she felt angry at herself. Without a moment's notice, the scenery before her began to change again. She sees her parents talking to each other with worried looks on their faces. Mother says, "What will happen now? The doctor said we have to prepare for the operation. Otherwise�" Mother trailed off, her exasperated state of mind clearly reflected on her words. "I know. I'll�I'll do what I can. We don't have much but if we use up all our savings then maybe we can manage something." Father said-the light and the usual shine gone from his eyes. Mother affirms their biggest fear, "We will have to take loans and go into debt, don't we?"



"If that's what it takes, then sure."



Mitu recalls she had to undergo a serious medical operation when she was as young as 5 months old. Her disease was quite rare and the medical procedures required to cure it weren't even available in Bangladesh at that time. Hence her parents had to take her abroad- to India in order to treat her. It was indeed a life or death situation for her which gave her parents a ton of distress. Thinking about it, Mitu feels immense disgust for herself now. She was the one responsible for their current financial shortcomings.



It was as if she had learned a whole lot in a very short amount of time. Things she perhaps was better off not knowing. Maybe she could have lived her entire life without realizing such things. But she knew now. She was aware of how much her callous action and irrational desires had hurt her parents. All these different emotions welled up inside her. Mitu swore that if she, by some miracle, had the chance to re-do these moments of her life, she wouldn't make the same mistakes again.



All of a sudden, Mitu's eyes flung open. Her whole body was covered in sweat. She sits up hurriedly, taking in her surroundings. She was on her bed. Still puzzled, Mitu makes her way to the window in her room. Removing the curtains revealed the ordinary view of a typical Thursday morning. The wall clock was working fine, it seemed. The dial said it was 9 AM in the morning now. Her body shivered as a single thought ran through her mind. She walks out of her room and sees her mom fixing the dining table nonchalantly.



Seeing Mitu, she said, "You woke up at last! Go wash your face. We decided we'd have the birthday party earlier during the day so that you can spend more time with your father today. Did you know that he didn't even go to his office today?'' Dumbfounded, Mitu nodded and made her way to the bathroom slowly. "So that was a dream.'', she couldn't help but think. ''But it was so real!''



Mitu still couldn't believe that she had dreamt of her birthday before it had even happened. "It must be Mithu's doing." She was sure of it. It was a parrot in her dreams, but so what! After freshening up she finds her father in the living room. "Come here, Mitu! Happy birthday to my daughter dearest!'', he said with the most content smile on his face. Giggling at the cheery greeting, Mitu goes, "I'm coming, addy!''. She was scolded again today.It goes without saying that the offense wasn't too serious, Today's Mitu's birthday. Because of the occasion she has been annoying her mother since morning bombarding her with just one question over and over again."Hey! What gifts will I be getting this year?!" Eventually the lady's patience ran out."What nonsense have you been spouting since morning? I told you you'll get to open all your presents in the evening at the party. You'll see then.Now keep your mouth shut and give me a moment of peace, will you?'', Mother shouts."But you never even asked me what I want. What if I don't like the present you got for me?" Mitu says with a hint of impatience in her voice.-"WHAT?! How dare you speak like such a savage to me, you insolent child? Get out of my sight right now or I will make sure you get nothing today.''Mitu had really done it now. Mother was furious. She walked away without uttering another word with a pained look on her face. Her dad returned home shortly after and saw her sitting in the living room sofa quietly. He expected her to be cheery given the occasion but the expected festive mood was nowhere to be found. He asked her, "What's the matter honey? Why the long face? Did your mother scold you?''Mitu relayed her mother's words to her father.With a wary expression he asked the little girl, "Well, what is it that you want? Tell me."Mitu's face lit up in an instant. She said, "Can you buy me a car, Daddy?''Mitu's father couldn't help but giggle quietly in his mind. "Oh? You should have said so! Let me go now and buy a car set from the store right away!''Mitu shuddered at the thought. She clarified, "NO! NO! Not a toy car, I want a real one! Like the ones you see on the road. Premio, Toyota, Mercedes-those ones! I want to go to school while riding on one of those, come back home as well while dropping my friends to theirs on the way back. It will be so much fun! Please daddy, buy me a car. It has to be Blue, okay?"The father stopped himself right before saying no. Mitu's eyes were sparkling with hope. Surely her father wouldn't let her down right? She has no idea that her father's less than ideal income made her innocent little wish very much out of reach for him.The party started around evening like her mother said. Though in truth, it was only a homely get together with Mitu's grandma and some other close relatives present. Mitu had invited some of her school friends and her dad had told some of his office colleagues to attend last minute as well. It was no more than 8 people coming over to wish the birthday girl a hearty happy birthday-and that is all.A cake was bought from the confectionary shop right by their apartment. Tea, biscuits, some fruits for the adults and some chocolates served as snacks for the children present there. Mitu received a doll, a bracelet, and a few semi expensive chocolate bars as birthday presents. The girl's mother gave her a pink pencil bag. But something more enchanting was waiting for Mitu.Her father's oldest sister gave her a parrot. The little girl leapt with joy. The oldest aunt said, "Listen here Mitu, this parrot can talk. It will teach you many important things in life, much of which you still have no idea about."Surprised beyond belief, Mitu utters, "What are you saying auntie? Parrots can't talk.""This one is special, it can. My grandpa gave it to me during my childhood. Ever since then, this parrot has saved me from many grave situations. I'm sure with this by your side; you will learn many things about your family that are still unknown to you."Mitu stayed silent for a bit. The green parrot inside the black cage was truly a sight to behold. Apparently it was going to help her in the long run too! It all sounded so unbelievable.After a brief moment she gleams, "Thank you very much auntie, I hope I can learn many things from Mithu." Another relative cheers, "You already named the birdie! Looks like This is your biggest gift this year!"Mitu laughed. She looked at the cage in her hand with utmost adoration. Suddenly Mithu in the cage chirped, "Mithu! Mithu!" Everyone leaned in curiously.Mitu's dad bought a new doll set for her. He got into a fight with Mitu's mother for it, since he had bought it from a cheap thrift store. Mitu didn't mention anything about the car again, he couldn't help but wonder where Mitu had learned to say such thoughtless things but he decided not to give it much thought. Maybe it was for the best.Maybe Mitu had realized his limitations.Mitu hung the cage by her bed before going to sleep. Mithu is Mitu's very first pet ever. Mother told her to feed him seeds every morning and evening and give him water to drink as well. Thus she put two small boxes containing some seeds and a little water inside the cage for the small one. She had to become a responsible little lady now. Right before Mitu was about to fall asleep, Mithu mutterd, and "Here! Mitu! Look here!''Mitu's sleepy eyes jolted open at the sound. The parrot really speaks very clearly. Bewildered, Mitu says, "Mithu, you speak so well!''"Outside, go outside Mitu, the blue car is outside."Mitu couldn't believe her ears. The parrot was telling her to go outside! But it was late at night now. She looked at the clock. The old wall clock's hands told her it was 12:30. She is usually the one to go to bed last around the house. Everyone else is definitely asleep now. Going outside now because the parrot told her to would be beyond idiotic. But she still let her curiosity get the best of her. She slowly left the bed. With courage in her heart, she stepped towards the door.With one hand in her room's doorknob she looked back at her room. What little light was peeking through the curtains only made the room she was so used to seem so very unfamiliar. Mitu walks forward. There's mother and father's room. The maid sleeps at the room next to the dining space. Everything looked so astoundingly different tonight. Moving past all the rooms to the other side, Mitu opened the front door.What a surprise the front door is open! While coming down the stairs from the second floor Mitu was stunned to see the rising sun in the sky through the curtain less window by the stairs. Had the wall clock in her room stopped working? After getting down, she walked out the gates."Come here honey, Here's your gift", father was smiling ear to ear there. The brand new Blue Premio car looked particularly illuminated under the morning sun. With trembling feet, Mitu approached the car. Father sat beside the driver's seat and signaled her to sit in the driver's seat. Mitu thought neither she nor her father knew anything about driving but looks like daddy knew quite a bit about it.Mitu grabs and moves the steering wheel according to her father's directions and the car begins to move as well. No other cars on the street, it's only them. Driving through the empty street Mitu couldn't believe her dream had come true. Father's smiling face was such a nice sight to see as well. As the hazy sun got brighter, the car's speed increased along with it- as if they were racing against the flow of time itself. Mitu had never felt happier. Just then, in the blink of an eye, everything fell apart. Mitu felt like the ground beneath them was hastily being pulled away like a rug and she was falling into a never ending abyss, all alone. The next moment, she felt like she had stopped, as if the ground under her had decided to come back now. She gets up. Everything feels so light. Mitu looks ahead.In midst of the flickering lights in her vision, she saw a scene she knew all too well. In it, she is telling her mother, "Mother, mother you know? Today one of my friends came to school in her dad's new car! Her dad was the one driving. Can you tell dad to buy me a car today? I will be so happy!" For the first time, Mitu in the sidelines noticed an anxious look on her mother's face. More than anything, she felt angry at herself. Without a moment's notice, the scenery before her began to change again. She sees her parents talking to each other with worried looks on their faces. Mother says, "What will happen now? The doctor said we have to prepare for the operation. Otherwise�" Mother trailed off, her exasperated state of mind clearly reflected on her words. "I know. I'll�I'll do what I can. We don't have much but if we use up all our savings then maybe we can manage something." Father said-the light and the usual shine gone from his eyes. Mother affirms their biggest fear, "We will have to take loans and go into debt, don't we?""If that's what it takes, then sure."Mitu recalls she had to undergo a serious medical operation when she was as young as 5 months old. Her disease was quite rare and the medical procedures required to cure it weren't even available in Bangladesh at that time. Hence her parents had to take her abroad- to India in order to treat her. It was indeed a life or death situation for her which gave her parents a ton of distress. Thinking about it, Mitu feels immense disgust for herself now. She was the one responsible for their current financial shortcomings.It was as if she had learned a whole lot in a very short amount of time. Things she perhaps was better off not knowing. Maybe she could have lived her entire life without realizing such things. But she knew now. She was aware of how much her callous action and irrational desires had hurt her parents. All these different emotions welled up inside her. Mitu swore that if she, by some miracle, had the chance to re-do these moments of her life, she wouldn't make the same mistakes again.All of a sudden, Mitu's eyes flung open. Her whole body was covered in sweat. She sits up hurriedly, taking in her surroundings. She was on her bed. Still puzzled, Mitu makes her way to the window in her room. Removing the curtains revealed the ordinary view of a typical Thursday morning. The wall clock was working fine, it seemed. The dial said it was 9 AM in the morning now. Her body shivered as a single thought ran through her mind. She walks out of her room and sees her mom fixing the dining table nonchalantly.Seeing Mitu, she said, "You woke up at last! Go wash your face. We decided we'd have the birthday party earlier during the day so that you can spend more time with your father today. Did you know that he didn't even go to his office today?'' Dumbfounded, Mitu nodded and made her way to the bathroom slowly. "So that was a dream.'', she couldn't help but think. ''But it was so real!''Mitu still couldn't believe that she had dreamt of her birthday before it had even happened. "It must be Mithu's doing." She was sure of it. It was a parrot in her dreams, but so what! After freshening up she finds her father in the living room. "Come here, Mitu! Happy birthday to my daughter dearest!'', he said with the most content smile on his face. Giggling at the cheery greeting, Mitu goes, "I'm coming, addy!''.