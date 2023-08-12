

Monsoon beauty care for women



Sweat and oil deposits make the skin and hair really dull. Skin fresheners play a crucial role in a skincare routine, especially during the Monsoons. They restore the normal balance, keep the pores unclogged, stimulate blood circulation to the skin surface and keep the skin glowing. Rose Water, cucumber, khus and many other ingredients make good skin fresheners. You can also use green tea, apple cider vinegar, potato, tomato and lemon to refresh and tone the skin.



v Keep a small bowl of rose water in the fridge, with cotton wool pads soaking in it. This way it is chilled and ready for use. Wipe the skin with it several times a day. Rose is a natural coolant and most refreshing. It also closes and refines the pores.



v For a monsoon face mask, mix three teaspoons of oats with egg white and one teaspoon each of honey and curd. If you don't want to use egg white, add rose water or orange juice. Apply it on the face and wash it off after half an hour. Use it twice a week. Almond meal, or dry and powdered lemon and orange peels can also be added to the face pack.



v Or, you can go for a fruit mask. They are most refreshing during hot and humid weather. You can also add cucumber pulp to the fruit mask, as it has an astringent effect and closes the pores. Ripe papaya pulp can be mixed with grated apple, watermelon, pineapple and so on. Papaya and cucumber also help to remove tan. Mango can be most nourishing for dry skin. Apply the mask on the face and wash it off with plain water after half an hour.



v Wash the hair more often during the monsoons. Tea and lemon juice make a wonderful hair rinse, adding shine to the hair. Just boil used tea leaves again, in enough water. Cool, strain, and add the juice of a lemon. Use it as a last rinse after shampoo.



The juice of a lemon and half a cup of rose water can also be added to a mug of water to make a fragrant last rinse. Sometimes, apply egg white on the hair 20 minutes before shampoo. It reduces oiliness and lends the body to the hair.



v Soaking the feet in warm or cold water can be most relaxing and also reviving. Add a tablespoon of coarse salt and half a cup of lemon juice to about one-fourth bucket of warm water. Sometimes, you can add a few drops of tea tree oil to the water. It keeps the feet free from skin problems.



Soak your feet in this for half an hour. A cooling foot bath is also a great reviver during hot and humid weather. Add rose water, lemon juice and a splash of eau de cologne in cold water and soak your feet in it. Cools, cleans, and adds fragrance.



v During the monsoons, the body loses fluids through sweat. Have lots of "nimbu paani" and fresh fruit juices.



Beauty is not just a question of how you look, but how you feel, and at no time is this more relevant than during the monsoons. The rainy season isn't such a great time for looking or feeling good. Both the skin and hair suffer due to high humidity.Sweat and oil deposits make the skin and hair really dull. Skin fresheners play a crucial role in a skincare routine, especially during the Monsoons. They restore the normal balance, keep the pores unclogged, stimulate blood circulation to the skin surface and keep the skin glowing. Rose Water, cucumber, khus and many other ingredients make good skin fresheners. You can also use green tea, apple cider vinegar, potato, tomato and lemon to refresh and tone the skin.v Keep a small bowl of rose water in the fridge, with cotton wool pads soaking in it. This way it is chilled and ready for use. Wipe the skin with it several times a day. Rose is a natural coolant and most refreshing. It also closes and refines the pores.v Use the cotton wool pads, soaked in rose water, as eye pads. It is most relaxing and removes fatigue. Splashing the eyes with cold water also provides great relief. Sometimes, you can soak tea bags in water and then apply them over the eyelids as eye pads. Tea helps to relieve puffiness.v For a monsoon face mask, mix three teaspoons of oats with egg white and one teaspoon each of honey and curd. If you don't want to use egg white, add rose water or orange juice. Apply it on the face and wash it off after half an hour. Use it twice a week. Almond meal, or dry and powdered lemon and orange peels can also be added to the face pack.v Or, you can go for a fruit mask. They are most refreshing during hot and humid weather. You can also add cucumber pulp to the fruit mask, as it has an astringent effect and closes the pores. Ripe papaya pulp can be mixed with grated apple, watermelon, pineapple and so on. Papaya and cucumber also help to remove tan. Mango can be most nourishing for dry skin. Apply the mask on the face and wash it off with plain water after half an hour.v Wash the hair more often during the monsoons. Tea and lemon juice make a wonderful hair rinse, adding shine to the hair. Just boil used tea leaves again, in enough water. Cool, strain, and add the juice of a lemon. Use it as a last rinse after shampoo.The juice of a lemon and half a cup of rose water can also be added to a mug of water to make a fragrant last rinse. Sometimes, apply egg white on the hair 20 minutes before shampoo. It reduces oiliness and lends the body to the hair.v Soaking the feet in warm or cold water can be most relaxing and also reviving. Add a tablespoon of coarse salt and half a cup of lemon juice to about one-fourth bucket of warm water. Sometimes, you can add a few drops of tea tree oil to the water. It keeps the feet free from skin problems.Soak your feet in this for half an hour. A cooling foot bath is also a great reviver during hot and humid weather. Add rose water, lemon juice and a splash of eau de cologne in cold water and soak your feet in it. Cools, cleans, and adds fragrance.v During the monsoons, the body loses fluids through sweat. Have lots of "nimbu paani" and fresh fruit juices.