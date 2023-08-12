Sumi receives Rising Youth Award 2023



Afroza Nazneen Sumi, owner of Sumi's Kitchen, has received the Rising Youth Award 2023 in the Women Entrepreneurs category at the Krishibid Institute in the capital of Dhaka.The Youth Career Institute and Youth Global Foundation organized the 'Rising Youth Award 2023' award ceremony for 30 young people who will lead in the future at the meeting place of the Krishibid Institute in the capital of Dhaka.This award is given to the youth from all over the country by selecting their talent, skill, talent and initiative."Any achievement increases interest in the work," says awardee Sumi.Sumi is working in entrepreneurship development as Co-Chairman of E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh Women Entrepreneurs Forum, Joint Secretary of Women Entrepreneurs Association, Member of Bangladesh Federation of Women Entrepreneurs and Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce.Information and Broadcasting Minister Hassan Mahmood, Youth Global Organization Chief Patron Seema Hamid, Youth Global General Secretary Antu Karim, Youth Career Institute Founder Arefin Dipu, Youth Career Institute Executive Director Shamima Binte Jalil gave the award.