Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 August, 2023, 12:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Art therapy offers relief to Afghan women struggling with mental health

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Art therapy offers relief to Afghan women struggling with mental health

Art therapy offers relief to Afghan women struggling with mental health

MAZAR-I-SHARIF: At home in northern Afghanistan, 19-year old Khushi draws a self-portrait - a figure enveloped by a blue burqa inside a cage.

The former university student once attended classes in law and political science at northern Balkh province's main university. But she sank into depression since the Taliban closed tertiary institutions to women in December, requiring psychiatric treatment where she was recommended art therapy classes.

"When I realised that I am not mentally well, I got sad ... I was not happy at all, I was always depressed, I felt like a bird being stuck in a cage, one who has lost all her happiness," said Khushi, who is only being identified by only one name for security reasons.

"After the Taliban banned girls from universities and announced that girls can no longer continue our education, I felt so upset, day by day my mental health deteriorated, I ... finally decided to see a psychiatrist in order to get better."

The Taliban closed universities to women in December 2022, sparking rare public protests. The decision came in the wake of the closure of most girls' high schools and was followed by Taliban authorities ordering most Afghan female humanitarian workers not to work.

The orders restricting women from public life have drawn heavy international criticism and Western governments have said it is a key hurdle to moving toward any formal recognition of the Taliban's government, which took over as foreign forces left two years ago.

The Taliban say they respect women's rights in line with their interpretation of Islamic law and Afghan culture.

But many women, particularly in urban areas, who gained opportunities in education and work during the 20-year presence of foreign troops and a Western-backed government are now struggling with a deep sense of despair and mental health challenges, Afghan women and mental health experts say.

"Since the Islamic Emirate (Taliban administration) started ruling the country, they have imposed so many restrictions on women, they banned them from universities, amusement parks, beauty salons and so on, they have left nothing for women," said.
Khushi's psychiatrist, who also cannot be named for security reasons.

"Art studios are the only avenue we have left to help our patients... they have become the only place where girls can clear their minds, catch up with old friends, make new friends, and apart from that, they can learn art too."

Khushi sees her psychiatrist twice a month. He used to see four to five patients a day but says the number of his patients has now increased to 10 to 15 daily, most of them women. The increase became even more noticeable after the Taliban banned female students from attending universities, he said.    �REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangamata instrumental in Bangabandhu’s greatness
Monsoon beauty care for women
Sumi receives Rising Youth Award 2023
Art therapy offers relief to Afghan women struggling with mental health
Tips to rain-proof your makeup this monsoon
AI could halve time reading breast cancer scans, study suggests
Sadia to participate in UK’s largest festival of contemporary visual art
Ensuring maternal nutrition crucial to reduce malnutrition of Children: experts


Latest News
Bodies of twins found in Shahbagh
Hawaii starts probe into wildfire handling, as toll hits 67
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
Niger coup supporters protest West African military force
Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain, AP source says
'China, Russia, Iran engaged in foreign interference in New Zealand'
Youth beaten dead on suspicion of theft in Kushtia
Global Covid cases up 80% as new subvariant rises
IMF, WB data show anti-Russia sanctions failed: Foreign Ministry
Most Read News
Dengue outbreak surging
Sixty people held in city anti-narcotics drives
Lighten children’s schoolbags
Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup
Another female doctor dies of dengue
BNP begins mass processions
Ten injured as 2 buses collide in Rangpur
Modi govt wins no-confidence vote over Manipur
Maize farmers repay 100pc loan taken for farming
BNP, like-minded parties to bring out mass processions, AL' peace rally in city today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], adverti[email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft