

Decorate your home in Monsoon



Umbrella Stand for Rainy Season Decoration

When it comes to making your entryway monsoon-ready, you can't forget the practical elements like an umbrella stand. However, umbrella stands can be often-overlooked items that, according to popular misconception, don't add any aesthetic value. But now, there are many unique alternatives to those boring umbrella stands that can help you turn your entrance into a sleek, fashionable space.



Water-resistant doormats are a must when considering monsoon home decor ideas as no one wants an outdoor mess. Also, as the rainy season brings dirt inside the house, we need heavy-duty door mats to keep everything clean.



As a result, rely on high-water-absorbent door mats that are made of robust materials and absorbing fabrics. Additionally, see mats that are comfortable to walk on and have anti-skid characteristics to keep the mat from shifting.



Use light curtains to brighten up your home

While trying out the monsoon decor tips in your home, try to use the light curtains as they will give a pleasant look and allow a sufficient amount of light to enter the room. After all, sunshine is the essence of life and our rainy season decoration is no different.



Good ventilation is a must for every home. Especially in monsoon, ventilation is an important part of home care, and hence, there is no way we can leave it out of monsoon home decoration ideas. Make sure there is enough cross-ventilation and fresh air coming into your home; otherwise the humidity levels will cause a sense of dampness.



Pop of color

Given that the monsoon season is characterised by its gloomy and blue tones, a splash of colour can rapidly lift your spirits. One of the best monsoon home decorating ideas to beat those monsoon greys is to add a pop of colour to your home's interiors. Begin by incorporating colourful curtains, multi-coloured wallpaper, abstract rugs, pastel cushions, and other elements to accentuate your home during the monsoon season.



Colours like lively orange and bright pink are ideal for creating a splash of colours. You can also opt for solid-coloured bed sheets with brightly printed pillow covers or pastel-toned artwork on the walls with brilliant-coloured frames.



Seasonal plants

Each season has a special meaning. However, the monsoon season is the ideal time of the year to plant and repot. Also note that while the rainy season is beneficial to plants, too much rain combined with a lack of sun can spell disaster for these seasonal plants.



Fairy lights to add bling to monsoon decoration

Fairy lights are no more confined to parties and weddings. Have some warm fairy lights to deck up your room and brighten up the space during the gloomy monsoon evenings.



Simply let it creep up the dressing table or let it lurk from the curtains, or simply make a DIY bottle art with fairy lights in it, but do not forget to have them in your room this monsoon to complete your rainy season decoration.



