

Easy Turkey Patties

v 1lb (450g) ground turkey

v 1 tbsp chopped scallion

v 1 tsp chopped parsley

v 1/2 tsp salt (or crumbled bouillon cube)

v 1 tbsp butter

v 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

v 1/2 tsp chili pepper flakes, optional

v 2 tbsp fresh garlic, minced

v 1 tsp fresh grated ginger, optional



Method:

1. To make the turkey patties: Combine all ingredients for the turkey patties (ground turkey, scallion, parsley, garlic, salt, cayenne, ginger, and chili flakes) in a medium-sized bowl and gently mix until everything is evenly combined. Do not overwork, so you'll get a better texture.



2. Heat 1 tablespoon oil and 1 teaspoon butter together in a skillet over medium-high heat and divide the turkey mixture into four equal parts. Flatten gently to form the turkey patties, then sear the turkey patties in the skillet for 5-8 minutes per side or until internal temperature reaches 160�F (71�C). Make sure to give a good sear to the turkey patties so they're crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Remove from the skillet and set aside.



3. Serve the turkey patties with a dollop of chipotle aioli on the side, or squeeze between to slices of buns to make delicious turkey burgers.



