

Italian Extravaganza Theme Nights @ Radisson Blu Dhaka



Homemade Pasta, Pizza, Spaghetti & Meatballs, Bruschetta and much more mouth-watering items will remind you of Italian gastronomy. The connoisseurs can indulge themselves in an array of classic pasta dishes, including succulent cured meats, artisanal cheeses, and salads finishing off with a decadent dessert station which is sure to tantalize the taste buds of everyone in a beautiful setting!



Diners can choose from the colourful salad station showcasing Italian Seafood Salad, Ratatouille Salad, Italian Pasta Salad and soups such as Italian Minestrone Soup, Italian Seafood Chowder and also select their own choices of sauces like Tomato, Bolognese, Alfredo, and Pesto Pasta with Fresh Mozzarella etc. The mesmerizing bread station will have Assorted Italian Bread, Focaccia, Italian Ciabatta Bread, etc.

Cold station features Selection of Terrine, Selection of Smoked Fish and Meat Cold Cuts, Assorted Cheese Board and topping it off with a selection of Thousand Island, Balsamic Dressing, Lemon Wedges, Green Chili and many more. This delicious cuisine has live cooking stations lead by well-trained chefs of Radisson Blu Dhaka, showing off their culinary skills where patrons shall be enlightened to taste three kinds of pizza, including the all-time favourite Quattro Formaggi Pizza, Via Napoli Pizza; different pastas like the popular Fettuccine Alfredo, Penne Pasta among the preferred ones.



Finishing it all off, a line-up of well-known Italian desserts is offered to assure a perfect finale for food enthusiasts to go home with a full stomach. They will have a good headache from their tastebuds will have a good headache to choose from the dessert section having the likes of Classic Tiramisu, Mango Panna Cotta, Sicilian Cassata, Zuccotto, Chocolate Cannoli, Mille-Feuille, just to name a few!



Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden brings "Italian Extravaganza Theme Night" featuring an array of Italian specialties to pamper everyone' palates on their dinner tables. This weekend dinner buffet started from 20th July and takes placeevery Thursday and Friday till September 1 at its signature restaurant, Water Garden Brasserie.