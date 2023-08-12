Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 August, 2023, 12:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Italian Extravaganza Theme Nights @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Life & Style Desk

Italian Extravaganza Theme Nights @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Italian Extravaganza Theme Nights @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden brings "Italian Extravaganza Theme Night" featuring an array of Italian specialties to pamper everyone' palates on their dinner tables. This weekend dinner buffet started from 20th July and takes placeevery Thursday and Friday till September 1 at its signature restaurant, Water Garden Brasserie.

Homemade Pasta, Pizza, Spaghetti & Meatballs, Bruschetta and much more mouth-watering items will remind you of Italian gastronomy. The connoisseurs can indulge themselves in an array of classic pasta dishes, including succulent cured meats, artisanal cheeses, and salads finishing off with a decadent dessert station which is sure to tantalize the taste buds of everyone in a beautiful setting!

Diners can choose from the colourful salad station showcasing Italian Seafood Salad, Ratatouille Salad, Italian Pasta Salad and soups such as Italian Minestrone Soup, Italian Seafood Chowder and also select their own choices of sauces like Tomato, Bolognese, Alfredo, and Pesto Pasta with Fresh Mozzarella etc. The mesmerizing bread station will have Assorted Italian Bread, Focaccia, Italian Ciabatta Bread, etc.

Cold station features Selection of Terrine, Selection of Smoked Fish and Meat Cold Cuts, Assorted Cheese Board and topping it off with a selection of Thousand Island, Balsamic Dressing, Lemon Wedges, Green Chili and many more. This delicious cuisine has live cooking stations lead by well-trained chefs of Radisson Blu Dhaka, showing off their culinary skills where patrons shall be enlightened to taste three kinds of pizza, including the all-time favourite Quattro Formaggi Pizza, Via Napoli Pizza; different pastas like the popular Fettuccine Alfredo, Penne Pasta among the preferred ones.

Finishing it all off, a line-up of well-known Italian desserts is offered to assure a perfect finale for food enthusiasts to go home with a full stomach. They will have a good headache from their tastebuds will have a good headache to choose from the dessert section having the likes of Classic Tiramisu, Mango Panna Cotta, Sicilian Cassata, Zuccotto, Chocolate Cannoli, Mille-Feuille, just to name a few!


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Decorate your home in Monsoon
Easy turkey burgers
Easy Turkey Patties
Italian Extravaganza Theme Nights @ Radisson Blu Dhaka
Public speaking is the result of precise thinking and expression in orderly and logical manner
A serene nature resort close to Dhaka
Masala Red Tea
Ginger Honey Tea


Latest News
Bodies of twins found in Shahbagh
Hawaii starts probe into wildfire handling, as toll hits 67
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
Niger coup supporters protest West African military force
Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain, AP source says
'China, Russia, Iran engaged in foreign interference in New Zealand'
Youth beaten dead on suspicion of theft in Kushtia
Global Covid cases up 80% as new subvariant rises
IMF, WB data show anti-Russia sanctions failed: Foreign Ministry
Most Read News
Dengue outbreak surging
Sixty people held in city anti-narcotics drives
Lighten children’s schoolbags
Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup
Another female doctor dies of dengue
BNP begins mass processions
Ten injured as 2 buses collide in Rangpur
Modi govt wins no-confidence vote over Manipur
Maize farmers repay 100pc loan taken for farming
BNP, like-minded parties to bring out mass processions, AL' peace rally in city today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft