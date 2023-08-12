

Public speaking is the result of precise thinking and expression in orderly and logical manner



Communication or public speaking is nothing but the expression of one's thoughts, feelings, and opinions in the presence of many people. Dr. Shivananda C S, K-12 Principal of DPS STS School Dhaka, believes that public speaking is the result of precise thinking and expression in an orderly and logical manner, and anyone can be a good speaker with proper support, guidance, and modeling.



He stresses the important role parents especially mothers play in influencing the child to communicate confidently by creating opportunities and allowing students to explore their own interests and talents. After all, no matter the field they choose, communication and expression will be vital in all areas of study. Whether it is software engineers who are always expected to be involved in coding or scientists who have to conduct research, everyone needs to know how to communicate.

"To help children become good communicators, parents and educators need to guide them properly. During this ongoing digital revolution, so many opportunities are available for everybody and for every sort of purpose.



There are plenty of online classes available to improve one's communication skills. Parents can also help their children record conversations and convert that into a podcast. Simultaneously, children can also run their own YouTube channel to make short videos on various topics of their interest," he noted.



In the same way, DPS STS School Dhaka organizes TEDx, where upcoming entrepreneurs and people who have made a difference in society share their success stories. These influential people strongly influence young minds, so these initiatives are necessary to foster confident and well-spoken students.



Dr. Shivananda C S says, "We know that so many successful people have significantly transformed society, which is not at all related to their academic performance. There are college dropouts; there are people who did not do well in studies but have excelled outside of academics. It is because of utmost confidence, determination, and persistent attitude. This is exactly what we want to generate and develop through unique activities."



"When parents see their child speak on stage, answering questions and asking questions, they become shocked. One of the parents mentioned that she got an opportunity to present her ideas only when she studied her post-graduation."- he further adds.



Dr Shivananda C S says that our current generation is very ahead of us than the previous one, and most of the time, we are clueless about what to do and how to support. Fortunately, the research and data support available can help formulate meaningful and engaging opportunities.



Hence, it is crucial to leverage the new technologies and resources available to us to shape a more comprehensive younger generation who can take on anything thrown at them.



