Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:20 PM
No costly deals ahead of election: Momen

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen has said on Thursday that the government has no intentions of engaging in costly deals before the elections.

"Our primary focus at this juncture is to uphold voting rights and ensure food security. If people are unable to feed themselves, all other rights become meaningless," the Foreign Minister told the reporters following a meeting with representatives from civil society, including former ambassadors, educators, and media figures at the Foreign Service Academy.

He was replying questions posed by reporters regarding speculations surrounding two defense agreements with the US-the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and the Acquisition Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA).

"When questioned about the timing of the meeting with civil society representatives, just four months prior to the elections," he clarified.

"This meeting was part of our regular interactions. Distinguished citizens were consulted to gather their insights on the management of ambassadors, foreign guests, and the fostering of relationships with them."

However, the Foreign Minister further said that a suggestion was made during the meeting to provide training to journalists on effectively querying foreign guests and ambassadors.

Regarding concerns about money laundering, the Foreign Minister stated, "We would be gratified if illicit funds belonging to Bangladeshis in US banks were seized."


