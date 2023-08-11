Video
Flood situation in Ctg improves leaving a trail of destruction

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 10: The overall flood situation in Chattogram has improved significantly on Thursday leaving a trail of destruction to the locality.

Traffic movement on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway has resumed on Thursday from Chandanaish to Satkania after two days as floodwater recedes.

The heavy rainfall and hilly water flowing from the Bandarban hill district since Friday have inundated Satkania, Chandanaish and Lohagara upazilas. The highway from Boropara Koshaipara in Chandanaish to Kerani Hat in Satkania was submerged.

On Monday, floodwaters forced traffic congestion on the Highway from Chandanaish College gate area to Kerani Hat, and the worsening situation effectively suspended vehicle movement till 3:00am on the following day.

Children and elderly people were among other commuters suffered most. Parts of Bandarban district, neighbouring Satkania upazila, were also inundated, disrupting road communication even suspended it in some regions.

The section of the Highway from Satkania's Keranihat to Chandnaish was submerged by floodwater, halting the bus operation on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway on Tuesday. Vehicular movement was barred on Wednesday as well. A few people waded through the water or used rickshaw vans to travel.

 Cox's Bazar and Badarban districts are still disconnected from the port city.

The hilly district Bandarban and Satkania upazila of Chattogram had been badly affected by the devastation of flood occurred following the heavy rain for the last few days as the monsoon wind is active over the country. People in the vast swathes of Chattogram, Banderban and Cox's Bazar are suffering the most due to the heavy downpours.

Among the 15 upazilas in Chattogram, South Satkania, Bashkhali, Patiya, Anowara, Rowjan, Rangunia, Sitakunda, Meersarai, Hathazari, and Fatikchhari have seen most of their areas inundated. Farmland, vegetable patches, cattle, and poultry farms - everything has been flooded.

Army personnel were working to help the flood-affected people in Satkania and Lohagara.

DC of Chattogram further said that the relief operations in Satkania, Lohagara and other upazilas of the district have been going on.


