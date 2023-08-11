Video
All steps will be taken to bring back Tarique, Zubaida: Home Boss

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent


Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan on Thursday pledged to 'do whatever it takes' to bring back BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman who were sentenced by a court recently.

The Minister made the remarks at the Secretariat on Thursday afternoon while talking to journalists regarding a memorandum that was handed over to the Minister on behalf of Jubo league demanding four points.
 
Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and General Secretary Md Mainul Hossain Khan handed over the memorandum to Home Minister that included - among others - the demand to bring Tarique Rahman and Zubaida who were sentenced in a corruption case by the court.

'We have received their memorandum. We will do the arrangements required by the Ministry of Home Affairs according to the law. We know all the facts. Tarique Zia and his wife have already been sentenced by the court. We will do everything we can to bring them back," he said.
 
 "I think all the demands are logical and we'll take measures accordingly," he added.

On August 2, a Dhaka court sentenced Tarique Rahman to 9 years and his wife's Zubaida to three years in prison in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in 2007.


