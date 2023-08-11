Forex reserve stands at $23.26bn







BB's website displays the reserves at $29.53 billion.



The $23.26 billion in reserves can meet four months' import bill.

In a previous announcement on July 13, the central bank had revealed the reserves based on IMF calculations, stood at $23.57 billion.



However, the central bank's own calculation estimated he reserves at $29.97 billion.



As part of IMF's conditions for extending $4.7 billion credit to Bangladesh, BB has to use the BPM-6 formula to calculate its foreign exchange reserves.



Bangladesh Bank began publishing forex reserves in mid-July instead of in June.



Before the change, foreign exchange reserves under the IMF's BPM-6 formula stood at $24.75 billion, but Bangladesh Bank's calculation showed at $31.2 billion.



Bangladesh has received the first installment of the IMF loan.



