Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:20 PM
Front Page

Forex reserve stands at $23.26bn

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Correspondent

The foreign exchange reserves stood at $23.26 billion on Wednesday, using the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) BPM6 method, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) statistics released on Thursday.

BB's website displays the reserves at $29.53 billion.

The $23.26 billion in reserves can meet four months' import bill.

In a previous announcement on July 13, the central bank had revealed the reserves based on IMF calculations, stood at $23.57 billion.

However, the central bank's own calculation estimated he reserves at $29.97 billion.

As part of IMF's conditions for extending $4.7 billion credit to Bangladesh, BB has to use the BPM-6 formula to calculate its foreign exchange reserves.

Bangladesh Bank began publishing forex reserves in mid-July instead of in June.

Before the change, foreign exchange reserves under the IMF's BPM-6 formula stood at $24.75 billion, but Bangladesh Bank's calculation showed at $31.2 billion.

Bangladesh has received the first installment of the IMF loan.


