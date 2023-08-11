India hopes BD will have a fair election as per its constitution: Razzaque







He said these at a press conference of the delegation returning to India at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office.



In response to a question about India's role in Bangladesh elections, Razzaque said, "India is a neighboring country. We have a lot of connectivity with them including person to person connections.

They know everything about what is happening in Bangladesh. They know about some political and economic issues. Bangladesh Election Commission will conduct the elections, the Bangladesh government will cooperate. India has nothing to do here. What will India do in the elections? They have nothing to do. They have not commented."



Can the opposition BNP-Jamaat create an unstable situation in the country before the national elections and whether India has any observation on this matter? In response to the question, he said, "It is a matter of the state, a matter of law and order. Our intelligence forces are looking into the matter. India may observe it from their point of view, but there was no discussion about it."



"The people whom we talked, they strongly believe that elections will be held in light of the constitution in Bangladesh. They understand that the demands of the opposition are unnecessary. They think Bangladesh will have a surprisingly fair and impartial vote in the light of the constitution," he added.



The agriculture minister also said that there is communication and cooperation between the intelligence agencies of the two countries to suppress militancy. We are able to deal with militants, because there is cooperation.



AL Joint Genera Secretary Hasan Mahmud, another member of the delegation, said, "China is always a cause of concern for India. Tensions sometimes build up on their borders. This has been discussed. Our foreign policy is friendship to all and malice to none. Our relationship with India is written in blood. No other relationship is comparable to this relationship."



He said, "We have had discussions on countering militancy. India is expressing satisfaction with the way we have countered militancy, religious militancy and other militancy. They are also aware that militants have a cross-border connection."



Awami League Organizing Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Deputy Publicity and Publication Affairs Secretary Abdul Awal Shamim, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, Executive Member Marina Jahan Kabita and AL MP Aroma Dutta were also present at the press conference.

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Dr Abdur Razzaque, also the head of the party delegation that recently visited India on invitation from indian ruling party BJP, on Thursday said that India has not commented on the upcoming general elections in Bangladesh.He said these at a press conference of the delegation returning to India at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office.In response to a question about India's role in Bangladesh elections, Razzaque said, "India is a neighboring country. We have a lot of connectivity with them including person to person connections.They know everything about what is happening in Bangladesh. They know about some political and economic issues. Bangladesh Election Commission will conduct the elections, the Bangladesh government will cooperate. India has nothing to do here. What will India do in the elections? They have nothing to do. They have not commented."Can the opposition BNP-Jamaat create an unstable situation in the country before the national elections and whether India has any observation on this matter? In response to the question, he said, "It is a matter of the state, a matter of law and order. Our intelligence forces are looking into the matter. India may observe it from their point of view, but there was no discussion about it.""The people whom we talked, they strongly believe that elections will be held in light of the constitution in Bangladesh. They understand that the demands of the opposition are unnecessary. They think Bangladesh will have a surprisingly fair and impartial vote in the light of the constitution," he added.The agriculture minister also said that there is communication and cooperation between the intelligence agencies of the two countries to suppress militancy. We are able to deal with militants, because there is cooperation.AL Joint Genera Secretary Hasan Mahmud, another member of the delegation, said, "China is always a cause of concern for India. Tensions sometimes build up on their borders. This has been discussed. Our foreign policy is friendship to all and malice to none. Our relationship with India is written in blood. No other relationship is comparable to this relationship."He said, "We have had discussions on countering militancy. India is expressing satisfaction with the way we have countered militancy, religious militancy and other militancy. They are also aware that militants have a cross-border connection."Awami League Organizing Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Deputy Publicity and Publication Affairs Secretary Abdul Awal Shamim, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, Executive Member Marina Jahan Kabita and AL MP Aroma Dutta were also present at the press conference.